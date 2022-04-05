The state Department of Health recorded 797 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the eighth time in nine days there were at least 500 new cases registered statewide.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of new cases in Pennsylvania is up nine percent over the past week. The state's rolling, seven-day average now sits at 652.
Locally, the were eight new cases added, including four in Northumberland County and two in each in Montour and Union counties. Tuesday marked the seventh day in a row with fewer than 10 coronavirus cases in the Valley and the 13th time over the past two weeks.
The DOH linked 32 deaths were linked to COVID-19 statewide on Tuesday, the largest increase since March 24. There were no deaths recorded locally.
Sixty-four of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties have low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the fourth week in a row, there were no counties in Pennsylvania registering high levels of COVID-19. Nationally, there were 17 counties with high levels of COVID, 146 with medium and 3,057 with low. In Pennsylvania, Wyoming, Susquehanna and Bradford counties had medium COVID levels.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
According to data from the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, the number of cases is down 1 percent, hospitalizations were down eight percent and deaths were down 21 percent last week. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID cases is up eight percent, while the number of deaths was down 24 percent and hospitalizations down 18 percent.
The CDC reported 77.1 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 67.6 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, there were 424 COVID hospitalizations statewide, up seven from Monday. It is the first time since March 7 the number of hospitalizations has increased statewide.
There were 59 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), down 11 from Monday, and 47 were breathing using ventilators, up two.
There were 15 patients hospitalized locally. There were 12 patients at Geisinger in Danville, three at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and none at Geisinger Shamokin.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had five patients in the ICU and four on a ventilator, both up from Monday.
Of Evangelical's three COVID-19 patients, two were not fully vaccinated, including the patient in the ICU and on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
As of midday Tuesday, there were no active cases among those receiving services and fewer than five staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center, level with recent reports at the facility. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.
At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections among those receiving services or staff members. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were no reported cases among youth or staff at the boys or girls facilities.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there is still one active staff case, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 16 inmate cases — up two from Monday — and another 27 staff cases. Five prisons statewide had inmate cases as of Tuesday morning, while 15 prisons had staff infections.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 1 operational levels of COVID mitigation, the lowest level of modifications in the federal Bureau of Prisons’ mitigation plans. It means prisons have resumed normal operations while inmates and staffers wear masks indoors. There was one new inmate case at USP-Lewisburg.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 57 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 26 were at Level 2 and 15 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance.