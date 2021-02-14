For the fourth time in five days, the state Department of Health announced more than 100 patients were released from Pennsylvania hospitals after battling COVID-19.
According to state health officials, there are now 2,348 patients hospitalized across the state, down 104 from Saturday's total. The number is 4,000 patients fewer than the peak in mid-December and comes as the number of average new daily infections across the nation dipped below 100,000 for the first time since December.
Statewide, DOH officials announced 2,581 new cases on Sunday, the fifth time in the last week there have been less than 4,000 new cases in Pennsylvania. Locally there were 69 new cases on Sunday: 30 in Union County, 27 in Northumberland, eight in Snyder and four in Montour County.
Across Pennsylvania, there were 24 new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, none in the four Valley counties. Since the pandemic began last March, there have been 522 deaths in the Valley due to COVID-19, including 303 tied to long-term care facilities in the region.
Bucknell University, which announced Friday its students would study remotely again this coming week, now has 111 active cases, down one from Saturday. According to the university's dashboard, there were 4 new positive tests on Saturday. Of the active cases, 107 are students. There are 193 students in isolation, up 17 from Saturday — which does not mean positive tests, but also for those contact traced — and 75 percent of the university's allocated isolation space is being used.
Susquehanna University reported its first active student case of the spring semester on Friday. There are now five active cases, including four staffers.
The positive test rate statewide dropped to 8.0 percent last week, the ninth week in a row it has dropped.
Hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized COVID patients dropped by 104 on Sunday. Statewide, as of noon Sunday, 2,348 patients were being treated in Pennsylvania facilities. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 at 6,346. Last spring's peak was 2,600 in mid-April.
The number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) increased. Statewide there were 503 residents on ICUs, up 14, while 263 patients were being treated on ventilators, down eight.
In Valley health care facilities, 78 patients were being treated for the novel coronavirus, level from Saturday's totals. There were 55 patients being treated by Geisinger in Montour County, with 17 in ICUs and 1 on a ventilator. At Geisinger-Shamokin, eight patients were being treated, including one in the ICU and one on a ventilator. At Evangelical Community Hospital, there were 15 patients, including one in the ICU.