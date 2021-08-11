More than 900 COVID-19 patients are in Pennsylvania hospitals following another sharp increase in hospitalizations on Wednesday while the state Department of Health registered 1,811 new cases of the virus.
The 1,811 new cases mark nine consecutive days with at least 1,000 cases statewide. Over the past seven days, the state has averaged 1,627 cases. On July 1, the rolling seven-day average was 174.
Philadelphia County registered 229 new cases, while Allegheny added 149 more. Lancaster County (104) was the only other county to report at least 100 new cases on Wednesday. Two counties — Montour and Sullivan — did not report any new cases.
Locally, there were 24 new cases in the Valley, according to the latest data: 12 in Northumberland County, and six each in Snyder and Union counties. There were no deaths in the Valley linked to the virus for the 10th day in a row.
The state says more than 11.8 million vaccinations have been administered for COVID-19 and 5.7 million are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, 908 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, an increase of 61 since Tuesday. The number of residents in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID symptoms has increased by more than 200 since Saturday.
Of those hospitalized, 224 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), 20 more than what appeared on Tuesday. There were 113 patients on ventilators, up eight.
There are also 10 more patients hospitalized with COVID in the four Valley counties, with 26 patients being treated at the three Valley facilities.
There are five patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville and one in the ICU at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger's Danville location is also treated four patients on ventilators.
There were 14 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, an increase of four from Tuesday. Seven patients are being treated at Evangelical Community Hospital — up five from Tuesday — and five patients are being treated at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,219 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. There are four new residents cases in the Valley in the latest release, two each in Snyder and Union counties.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-seven residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March, there have been 1,065 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 141 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 269 resident and 58 staff cases. Forty-three residents have died.
Prisons
There are still three active cases at SCI-Coal Township, one inmate and two staffers, according to the state Department of Corrections report. Statewide, there are four more active staff cases at state prisons, now 27 total — including the two at Coal.
There are 70 active inmate cases at state prisons — up one from Tuesday — including one at SCI Coal. Of that total, 31 are at SCI Phoenixville.
There is one active staff case at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg as of Wednesday morning.
There are also new active staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center and the male juvenile detention center in Danville. Both reports say there are less than five active cases. The state Department of Human Services does not list exact totals fewer than five. There are no active cases at the Danville State Hospital or the female juvenile detention center in Montour County.