As COVID-19 hospitalizations increased again on Monday — for the 15th time in 16 days — the number of new cases of the coronaviruses dipped to its lowest one-day total since mid-November.
There were 3,967 more infections of the virus reported statewide on Monday, ending a day of seven consecutive days with more than 5,000 new cases registered.
State Health officials also reported 60 new deaths. There were no COVID-related deaths in the Valley, ending a string of eight consecutive days with at least one Valley resident dying from COVID-19 complications.
In the Valley, there were 80 new infections, including 58 in Northumberland County, 10 in Snyder, eight in Union and four in Montour.
To date, 741 Valley residents have died of COVID-19 and there have been 32,122 infections in the Valley.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Monday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide 78.99 percent of counties are showing high levels of transmission and 1.86 percent are showing low levels, according to data reported Monday.
DOH officials have not updated vaccination data since Friday. No weekend update was posted as of 2 p.m., when Health officials updated case data.
Hospitalizations
Health officials reported 71 new hospitalizations Monday, the largest increase in a week.
There were 123 patients at Geisinger in Danville — up eight — 20 at Geisinger in Shamokin and 50 at Evangelical Community Hospital.
There were 33 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville — down four — 12 at Evangelical Community Hospital — up three — and five at Geisinger-Shamokin — down four.
Geisinger’s Danville location was treating 10 on ventilators and Evangelical was treating six, up one.
Of Evangelical's 50 hospitalized COVID patients, 43 are not fully vaccinated hospital officials said. Ten of the 12 patients in the ICU are not fully vaccinated, along with five of six in on ventilators.
The DOH reported 4,177 Pennsylvania residents were being treated at hospitals. Of those patients hospitalized statewide, 879 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down two, and 499 — up 13 — were on ventilators.
Prisons, state facilities
COVID-19 infections at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township remained the level for the second consecutive day after nearly doubling on Saturday, increasing from 32 to 60. There were 50 inmate cases and 10 staff cases, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Inmate cases increased by 26 and staff cases increased by two on Saturday. Statewide on Sunday, there were 320 inmate cases and 239 staff cases.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were two active inmate cases and no staff cases according to the federal Bureau of Prisons, the same numbers as reported since Saturday. There was one staff case at USP Allenwood and two staff cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood. There were no prisoner or staff cases at the medium-security unit in Allenwood, again.
There were seven staff cases and no client cases at the Danville State Hospital, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS).
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were fewer than five staff cases at the girls unit and no youth cases.
The Selinsgrove State Center also reported fewer than five staff cases and no cases among clients receiving services.