Pennsylvania had 5,529 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday according to the Department of Health's dashboard, including another 76 deaths. There were 105 new cases in the Valley — the sixth consecutive day with at least 100 cases in the four counties — and no new deaths according to state health officials.
The number of hospitalizations statewide continued to rise in the latest data release. According to the Department of Health, there were 4,405 state residents hospitalized on Sunday, up 152 from Saturday's total. There were also 918 patients in the ICU — an increase of four — and 474 residents on ventilators — an increase of nine. On Sept. 20, there were 400 patients hospitalized across Pennsylvania.
Since March, there have been, 357,197 cases of the novel coronavirus in Pennsylvania. State officials estimate 61 percent of Pennsylvanians who have tested positive have recovered. Since Nov. 1, there have now been 149,169 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 41.8 percent of the total case count statewide since March.
Statewide, there were also 76 new deaths announced on Sunday; there were no new deaths in the Valley. Since March, 10,351 residents have died, including 177 in the Valley.
There were 17 new cases in Snyder County on Sunday according to state health officials, making it the third county in the Valley with at least 1,000 cases.
Locally, the 105 new cases were in Northumberland County (56 new cases), Union County (20 new cases), Snyder (17 new cases) and Montour (12 new cases). There have been 5,768 cases in the Valley: 2,635 cases and 126 deaths in Northumberland County, 1,663 cases and 16 deaths in Union County, 1,007 cases and 20 deaths in Snyder County and 463 cases and 15 deaths in Montour.
There were 121 patients being treated at local hospitals, an increase of three. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 78 patients, 30 in the ICU. The hospital was also treating nine patients on ventilators. While Geisinger is treating one more patient than Saturday, it has six few patients on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin, there were six patients being treated, including two in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital had 37 patients hospitalized — an increase of seven — including 10 in the ICU and four on ventilators. Those numbers remained level on Sunday.
Since March, there have been 2,818,877 negative tests statewide, including 19,639 in Union County, 17,432 in Northumberland County, 8,557 in Montour County and 6,706 in Snyder County.
Prisons, state center
The number of active cases at state facilities in Coal Township and Selinsgrove remained steady.
The Department of Human Services shows 23 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, including nine residents and 14 staffers. There have been 38 cases since the pandemic began at the Selinsgrove Center.
SCI-Coal Township reported 52 active cases, 33 among inmates. In 24 state prisons, there were 1,828 cases, including 1,270 among inmates.
Active COVID-19 cases were jumped significantly at federal prison facilities in the Valley, according to data from the federal Bureau of Prisons.
The BOP’s federal dashboard showed 148 active cases at four facilities in Union County, an increase of 49 from Friday's count.
There were now 126 active inmate cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood along with seven active staff cases. At Allenwood’s medium-security Federal Correctional Institution there were 96 cases, 92 among inmates. At the low-security site there were four active cases, both in staff members. USP-Lewisburg had five active staffer cases.
One inmate and one staffer have recovered at Allenwood’s low-security unit, while 116 inmates and 12 staffers have recovered at the medium-security unit. Seven inmates and two staffers have recovered at USP-Allenwood, while 86 inmates and 13 staffers at USP-Lewisburg have recovered.
Nursing homes
Since March, there have been 930 cases at Valley nursing homes. To date, there have been 665 long-term care facility cases (518 among residents) in Northumberland County, 108 (90) in Snyder, 105 (84 residents) in Montour and 52 (40) in Union County.
One hundred and 33 deaths have been linked to Valley long-term care facilities, 107 in Northumberland County, 15 in Snyder, eight in Montour and three in Union.