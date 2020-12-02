Pennsylvania had another 8,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and hospitalizations and deaths both continued to increase in the latest data released from the Department of Health.
State health officials announced another 8,291 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the second-highest single-day increase since the pandemic began. The state also announced 194 new deaths, the highest total since mid-May. There were three new deaths in Northumberland County.
Across the Valley there were 164 new cases on Wednesday, including 50 new cases in Northumberland and 49 new cases in Montour County. The increase in Montour County represents a 10.3 jump in one day — 476 to 525 cases.
The state is also approaching nearly 5,000 patients hospitalized across Pennsylvania. As of noon Wednesday, the DOH's database showed 4,982 patients hospitalized, up 238 from Tuesday. There are also now 1,048 state residents being treated in intensive care units — up 81 — and 565 being treated on ventilators, an increase of 41. On Sept. 20, there were 400 Pennsylvania patients hospitalized statewide.
The number of patients hospitalized locally also increased in the latest data.
There are 152 patients being treated at local hospitals, an increase of 14 from Tuesday. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 99 patients — a one-day increase of 10 — including 28 in the ICU. The hospital was also treating 17 patients on ventilators, up six from Tuesday. At Geisinger Shamokin, there were 11 patients being treated, including two in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital had 42 patients hospitalized — an increase of three — including 11 in the ICU and three on ventilators.
There are still 105 active cases at Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center according to an update from facility administrator Melissa Polito on Tuesday morning. There are 82 residents who have tested positive and 23 staffers. Watsontown Nursing is owned by Bedrock Care, which also owns Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation. The Milton facility had a COVID outbreak among residents and staff in September.
Locally, there were 164 new cases, 50 in Northumberland County, 49 in Montour, 35 in Snyder and 30 in Union. There were 20 counties with at least 100 new cases on Wednesday, including 1,324 in Philadelphia County.
There have been 1,045 cases at Valley nursing homes. To date, there have been 769 long-term care facility cases (605 among residents) in Northumberland County, 110 (91) in Snyder, 110 (92 residents) in Montour and 56 (44 residents) in Union County. There were 18 new cases at Valley nursing homes on Wednesday.
One hundred and 33 deaths have been linked to Valley long-term care facilities, 107 in Northumberland County, 15 in Snyder, eight in Montour and three in Union.
Since March, there have been 2,852,624 negative tests statewide, including 19,888 in Union County, 17,539 in Northumberland County, 8,727 in Montour County and 6,790 in Snyder County.
Prisons, state center
There are 18 new active COVID-19 cases at the Selinsgrove, according to the Department of Human Services. According to its most recent data, there are 13 residents and 35 staffers with active COVID cases, an increase of 17 staff cases.
DHS also reports seven active cases among staffers at the Danville State Hospital.
SCI-Coal Township reported 52 active cases, 33 among inmates. In 24 state prisons, there were 2,131 cases, including 1,591 among inmates. The numbers at Coal Township have remained steady since Friday.
The Bureau of Prison's federal dashboard showed 238 active cases at four facilities in Union County.
There are now 125 active inmate cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood along with eight staff cases. At Allenwood’s medium-security Federal Correctional Institution there were 95 cases, 89 among inmates. At the low-security site there five three active cases, all among staff members. USP-Lewisburg had five active cases among staff members.
One inmate and one staffer have recovered at Allenwood’s low-security unit, while 146 inmates and 12 staffers have recovered at the medium-security unit. Eight inmates and two staffers have recovered at USP-Allenwood, while 86 inmates and 14 staff members at USP-Lewisburg have recovered.