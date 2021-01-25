The number of Pennsylvanians hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications continued to drop on Monday, with 2,500 fewer patients hospitalized than a month ago.
As of noon Monday, 3,887 patients were hospitalized in Pennsylvania hospitals, down 23 from Sunday's report, and well below the peak of 6,346 on Dec. 16. The number of patients being treated in Valley hospitals increased slightly in the latest data report from the Department of Health.
Across Pennsylvania, DOH officials registered 3,945 new cases on Monday, including 82 in the Valley. In the region, there were 33 new cases in Northumberland County, 26 in Union, 18 in Montour and five in Snyder County.
State health officials announced 55 new deaths on Monday, including one in Union County.
Statewide, 565,843 residents have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 114,376 have received both doses. Since Wednesday, 123,224 residents have received the first vaccine dose statewide.
Hospitals
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased again on Monday. Statewide 3,887 patients are being treated in hospitals, 770 in an intensive care unit (ICU) — down 20 — and 461 on ventilators, down 18.
In Valley hospitals, 175 patients were being treated, 39 in ICUs and 20 on ventilators.
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 125 patients — up seven from Sunday — including 31 in ICUs and 19 on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin, eight patients were hospitalized, one of them in ICU. At Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, there were 42 patients, seven in ICUs and one on a ventilator.
Nursing homes
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 889residents have been infected — up 12 from the previous data — and there have been 212 staff cases. There have been 179 deaths linked to nursing homes in Northumberland County.
In Montour, 264 residents and 57 staff members have tested positive. There have been 20 deaths at six affected facilities.
Snyder County's numbers increased slightly with 116 resident and 31 staff cases. Twenty virus-related deaths have been reported.
At seven Union County facilities, there have been 225 resident cases, 36 staff member cases and 27 deaths.
Prisons, state facilities
There are 164 active COVID-19 cases at federal prisons in Union County according to the federal Bureau of Prions.
As of Monday morning, there were 89 active cases at USP-Lewisburg, including 64 inmates and 25 staffers. At USP-Allenwood, there are 20 active cases, all staffers. At Allenwood's low-security unit, there are two active inmate cases and 16 active staff cases, while there are 37 active cases at the medium-security facility, four inmates and 33 staffers.
There are 15 active staff cases at SCI-Coal Township, all staffers. There are still 67 active inmate cases at the Selinsgrove Center, including 28 residents and 39 staffers.