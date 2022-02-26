The Department of Health added 2,590 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest increase in three days, while hospitalizations for the coronavirus dipped below 1,500 for the first time since late August.
With a drop of 86 hospitalizations, there are now 1,487 COVID patients in Pennsylvania, the first time since Aug. 23, 2021 fewer than 1,500 have been hospitalized.
The 2,590 new cases mark the 16th consecutive day with fewer than 5,000 new cases. The state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases sits at 2,006, the lowest since mid-August. Only once in the two weeks has the state recorded more than 4,000 new cases in a single day.
Over the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins and the CDC, Pennsylvania has seen a 31 percent drop in cases, a 16 percent drop in deaths and a 20 percent drop in hospitalizations.
According to the new CDC guidance, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties have medium community spread, while Montour has high. The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days
In the Valley, there were 30 cases added on Saturday, including 13 in Northumberland County, 11 in Union, four in Snyder and two in Montour.
State Health officials added 55 deaths to the total on Saturday. There were two deaths in the Valley — 13 over the past four days — both in Northumberland County.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Saturday, there were 1,487 hospitalizations statewide, down 86 from Friday's report.
Statewide, there were 277 in intensive care units (ICUs), down five, and 164 were breathing using ventilators, down 13.
There were 78 patients hospitalized locally on Saturday, level with previous days’ reports. There were 63 patients at Geisinger in Danville, three at Geisinger-Shamokin and 12 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 19 patients in the ICU and 13 on a ventilator.
Of Evangelical’s 12 COVID patients, eight were not fully vaccinated, along with two of three in the ICU. Across Geisinger’s system of the 127 COVID patients, 96 were not fully vaccinated, along with 21 of 28 in the ICU and 15 of 19 on ventilators.
Evangelical announced Wednesday it would permanently close its testing site at 11 a.m. Friday due to a reduced number of people using the facility. Patents seeking COVID-19 testing should contact their primary care provider or secure a home test kit.
Prisons, state facilities
As of Saturday, there were fewer than five cases among those receiving services and 18 among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center, down 33 staff cases since previous reports. At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections each among those receiving services and among staff members, according to the state Department of Human Services.
There were three inmate cases and one staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC), level with recent reports, both down from Statewide, there were 145 inmate cases and another 79 staff cases.
At the federal prison system in Union County, Allenwood’s three locations had six combined cases on Saturday: Two staff cases at the low-security unit, three inmate cases at the medium-security facility and one staff case at USP-Allenwood. There were six inmate cases and 15 staff infections at USP-Lewisburg, down nine staff cases. The report was provided by the federal Bureau of Prisons.