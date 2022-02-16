Hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropped to their lowest total statewide since mid-September on Wednesday, according to the latest data from the State Department of Health.
There are 2,362 patients hospitalized across Pennsylvania with COVID symptoms on Wednesday, the 10th day in a row fewer coronavirus patients have been hospitalized statewide.
State Health officials registered 2,578 cases, the highest total since Saturday. The state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases sits at 3,289.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Johns Hopkins University, over the past week, the number of new daily cases in Pennsylvania dropped by 33 percent, while the number of deaths linked to coronavirus dropped by 27 percent. Hospitalizations are down 22 percent.
The DOH added 109 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, including four Northumberland County residents. Ten Northumberland County residents have died this month from the coronavirus.
Locally, there were 77 new cases added on Wednesday, the sixth time in the last week with fewer than 100 new cases in the four counties. There were 38 new cases in Northumberland County, 18 in Union, 11 in Montour and 10 in Snyder.
Bucknell University is reporting 13 positive test results this week on campus, and 15 students are in isolation.
Sixty-five of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Wednesday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Sullivan and Northampton counties are now seeing moderate community spread.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 93.78 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 1.99 percent — 64 counties nationwide — were showing low levels. There are 28 counties with moderate growth and 106 with substantial.
All 50 states had high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 76.2 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 66.6 percent of all Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. The CDC reports 82.9 percent of Pennsylvanians have had at least one shot.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 2,362 hospitalizations statewide, down 155 from Tuesday. It is the lowest number of hospitalized COVID patients since Sept. 15, 2021.
Statewide, there were 410 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 18, and 249 were breathing using ventilators, down 16.
There were 102 patients hospitalized locally on Wednesday. There were 70 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 10 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 22 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 16 patients in the ICU and 13 on a ventilator.
Of Evangelical’s 22 COVID patients, 14 are not fully vaccinated, along with four of five in the ICU.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active cases at SCI-Coal Township increased slightly on Wednesday, while case counts dropped at the Danville State Hospital and Selinsgrove Center.
There were eight inmate cases and five staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township — up two inmate and one staff case — according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide there were 328 inmate cases and another 297 staff cases.
At the federal prison system in Union County, Allenwood’s medium-security facility had two active inmate cases Wednesday and two staff cases, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. There were two staff cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood and three inmate cases and one staff case at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood.
There were 20 inmate cases and 20 staff infections at USP-Lewisburg, both up since Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, there were eight cases among those receiving services and 51 among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center, down 17 staff cases. At Danville State Hospital, there were fewer than five infections among those receiving services and staff members.