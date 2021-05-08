The number of Pennsylvania residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 dropped below 2,000 for the first time in nearly three months on Saturday.
According to state health officials, 1,924 patients were hospitalized, down from Friday and the lowest since Feb. 20.
State health officials announced 2,610 new cases across the state in its latest data release, including 41 new cases in the four-county region. Statewide, there were also 38 deaths, the lowest total in five days.
In the Valley, there were 19 new cases in Northumberland County and 11 in Union County, nine in Snyder and two in Montour.
There were no deaths in the Valley linked to COVID-19, the fifth day in a row with no deaths.
Statewide percent positive test rate for the week ending Friday decreased to 6.6 percent, the third week in a row the positive rate has decreased. It is the lowest total since March 19.
Hospitals
The state reported 1,924 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of noon Saturday, down 88. Of that total, 427 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down nine and 242 were being treated on ventilators, up five.
COVID hospitalizations increased by five in the Valley on Saturday with 69 total patients, including 48 at Geisinger in Danville, four at Geisinger-Shamokin and 17 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Twenty-five patients were being treated in the ICU — 19 in Danville, four at Evangelical and two at Shamokin — and five patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville were on ventilators.
On campus
Susquehanna University’s has 20 active cases on campus — all students — as of Friday morning. There have been 150 total cases on campus this semester, including 129 students.
Bucknell University reported 29 active cases, including 27 students, on campus, down nine from Friday's report. There were no positive tests on campus on Friday.
The university had 41 students in isolation, down a dozen from Friday.
Prisons and state centers
There is one active COVID-19 case at USP-Lewisburg in the latest data from the federal Bureau of Prisons. It remains the only active case at the four federal prisons in Union County.
At the three federal facilities in Allenwood, more than 1,300 vaccines have been administered, including 396 inmates and 984 staffers. At USP-Lewisburg, 207 inmates and 385 staffers have been vaccinated.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are six active cases — one new inmate case and five staffers. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
There were less than five active cases among people receiving services and staffers at the Selinsgrove State Center on Thursday morning, a number that has remained the same since the weekend.
Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 102 resident cases and 248 staff cases at the facility.
There were no active cases among clients and less than five active cases among workers at the Danville State Hospital on Thursday. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 75 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.