The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania dropped by more than 100 for the third day in a row on Tuesday, falling below 2,500 for the first time in two weeks.
The state Department of Health registered 3,333 new cases across the state, the third day in a row with fewer than 3,500 cases. State health officials also registered 84 deaths after just five were tallied over the weekend. It is the highest number of deaths since Feb. 20 when 90 were confirmed.
There were 41 new cases on Tuesday in the Valley, including 20 in Northumberland County, 10 in Union, eight in Snyder and three in Montour. There were two deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus in Northumberland County.
According to the DOH’s reporting, 87155 vaccines were administered statewide on Monday, pushing the total number of vaccinations to more than 8.1 million. State records show 3.23 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated, including 54,372 in the Valley.
Statewide percent positive test rate for the week of April 16–April 22 decreased to 8.6 percent, ending a streak of five consecutive weeks of increases.
Hospitals
The state reported 2,448 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, down 113 patients. Of that total, 516 were in intensive care units, down 28, and 249 were being treated on ventilators, down three.
They were 2,484 patients hospitalized on April 12, the last time less than 2,500 were in state facilities.
There are 71 COVID patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania, including 43 at Geisinger in Danville, five at Geisinger-Shamokin and 23 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Twenty-four patients are being treated in the ICU — 17 in Danville, six at Evangelical and one in Geisinger-Shamokin — and seven patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville are on ventilators and one at Evangelical.
On campus
Bucknell University had 23 fewer active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, putting the new total at 68 — including 67 students. There was one positive test on campus on Monday, according to the university’s dashboard.
The university had 106 students in isolation, down 25 from Monday's total.
At Susquehanna University, there is one active student case, level with the previous update. Since the semester began, there have been 130 cases, including 109 students.
Prisons and state centers
There are still three active cases at four federal prisons in Union County. As of Tuesday morning, there were two inmate cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg and one staff case at the low-security unit in Allenwood. There were no active cases at USP-Allenwood or the medium-security unit.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were 10 active cases, even with Monday's total. There is one inmate case and nine staff cases. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
There were less than five active cases among people receiving services and staffers at the Selinsgrove State Cente. Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 100 resident cases and 247 staff cases at the facility.
There were no active cases among clients or workers at the Danville State Hospital. There have also been less than five client deaths. There were less than five active employee cases according to the state’s online dashboard on Saturday. There have been 74 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.
Nursing homes
As of noon Monday, there had been 2,172 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley since the pandemic began in March 2020. There was one new staff case and one resident case in Northumberland County in the latest update.
The state does not report the number of active cases, just total cases among residents and staffers since the pandemic began last year.
In Montour County, there have been 305 resident cases and 72 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,043 resident cases and 261 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. In Union County, there have been 266 resident cases and 49 staff cases at seven facilities.