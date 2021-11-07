COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped below 2,500 for the first time since mid-September on Sunday as the state Department of Health registered 3,672 new cases across the state.
As of noon Sunday, there were 2,475 COVID patients in hospitals across the state, the lowest since Sept. 21.
The state Department of Health reported 52 new COVID-19 cases in Valley counties Sunday, the smallest increase since Oct. 25. There were 34 new cases in Northumberland County, 11 in Union, five in Snyder and two in Montour.
No new deaths were reported in the Valley for the second consecutive day. State Health officials did not report any new deaths statewide on Sunday.
Allegheny County reported the most new cases on Sunday with more than 400.
Sixty-six of 67 Pennsylvania counties reported high levels of community transmission of COVID on Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which means they were all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Philadelphia County was seeing substantial transmission rates as of Friday.
Nationwide, 70.86 percent of counties have high transmission rates. The CDC reported that 2.55 percent of counties nationwide are reporting low transmission.
In Pennsylvania, 72.3 percent of residents age 18 or older have been fully vaccinated and local facilities are now scheduling smaller doses of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11. There have been more than 14.1 million doses administered statewide, including 892,852 booster shots.
Hospitalizations
Forty-eight fewer patients were hospitalized for COVID on Sunday. The totals dropped in eight of the past 10 days and have decreased by more than 100 over the past two days..
Of those hospitalized statewide, 573 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up three, and 339 were being treated on ventilators, down eight.
According to data provided by the state, there were 112 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 on Sunday. There were 25 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville — even with Saturday's report — seven at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 19 on ventilators, and Evangelical was treating two, both the same numbers as reported Friday.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 70 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 30 patients at Evangelical and 12 at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Prisons, state facilities
The federal Bureau of Prisons announced two new cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood on Saturday, but none on Sunday. Two inmates and one staff member have tested positive. There was also an active inmate case at the medium-security location. There were no active cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood or USP Lewisburg.
There were three active COVID-19 cases among staff at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township, the same as reported since Friday. There were 107 staff cases statewide. There were 52 active inmate cases statewide — up 18 — but none at Coal Township.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) reported no increase in cases at the Selinsgrove Center. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services and 11 staff cases. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were less than five staff cases at Danville State Hospital and no resident cases. There were less than five staff cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls. There were no youth cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.