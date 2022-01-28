The number of COVID-19 patients being treated at Evangelical Community Hospital dropped to its lowest total in more than four months on Friday and the number of hospitalizations statewide dropped by more than 200 for the third day in a row.
The state Department of Health has not released full data on Friday as of 1:30 p.m., while it has updated hospitalizations data. The number of new cases across the state and by county has not been updated yet.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Friday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 99.78 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.12 percent — only four counties nationwide — were showing low levels. All 50 states had high levels of community transmission. There were five counties nationwide that weren’t seeing high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 75.4 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Friday, there were 5,300 COVID patients hospitalized statewide, down 254 from Thursday. It was the 13th time in the last two weeks the number of COVID hospitalizations dropped and the lowest total since Jan. 1.
Statewide, there were 888 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 27, and 549 were breathing using ventilators, down 17.
There were 161 patients hospitalized locally on Friday, down two. There were 121 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 15 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 25 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. It is the fewest number of COVID patients at Evangelical since Sept. 22, 2021.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 26 patients in the ICU and 17 on a ventilator, both up three from Thursday. Shamokin had three in the ICU.
At Evangelical, there were five patients in the ICU and two on a ventilator. Of Evangelical’s COVID patients, 20 of 25 were not fully vaccinated, along with three of five in the ICU and one of two on the ventilators.
Systemwide for Geisinger, 267 of 347 COVID patients hospitalized were not fully vaccinated. Of the 80 who were vaccinated, 59 received their last dose more than 180 days ago. Fifty of the 58 COVID patients Geisinger is treating in the ICU were not fully vaccinated and five of the eight who weren’t had their last dose more than 180 days ago. Forty of 44 COVID patients on ventilators were not fully vaccinated according to hospital officials. Three of the four who were vaccinated had not received a shot in the last 180 days.
Prisons, state facilities
There are new active staff cases at USP-Lewisburg and the medium-security uni at Allenwood. in the latest reports from the federal Bureau of Prisons.
At the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were six active inmate cases and 14 staff infections, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons, up five staff cases.
At Allenwood, there were 31 inmate cases at the low-security unit along with two staff cases. At the Allenwood medium-security facility, there were 70 inmate cases, up 33. There were 13 inmate cases at USP Allenwood, down two.
There were 28 inmate cases and 47 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township — both down slightly — according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 1,518 inmate cases and 858 staff cases.
As of Friday, there are 9 cases among those receiving services and 76 staffers at the Selinsgrove Center. At Danville State Hospital, there are three new resident and two staff cases, pushing the active totals to 19 and 10, respectively.
There are 11 youth cases at the boys unit and six cases in girls North Central Secure Treatment Units. There were less than five staff infections at the girls unit and seven staff cases at the boys unit, all new.