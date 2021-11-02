COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped Tuesday to levels last seen in late September the state Department of Health reported Tuesday afternoon.
As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, there were 2,639 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, down 115 from Monday. It marked the fourth time in five days hospitalizations dropped and it is the first time since Sept. 26 that fewer than 2,700 patients were in the hospital statewide.
State Health has not provided an update on the number of new cases statewide as of 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. The state provided totals for Friday and Saturday on Monday and reported another two-day total would be released on Tuesday.
Of those hospitalized statewide, 630 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down 21, and 367 were being treated on ventilators, down 11.
According to data provided by the state, there were 110 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 on Tuesday up 10 from Sunday. There were 23 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, eight at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 14 on ventilators and Evangelical was treating two.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 72 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 30 patients at Evangelical and eight at Geisinger-Shamokin, all up from Monday. Of Evangelical's 30 patients, 19 were not fully vaccinated, including six of eight in the ICU and both of ventilators.
Prisons, state facilities
There is one new active COVID-19 case at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township. There were 109 staff cases statewide, including 17 at SCI Cambria and four at SCI-Coal, up one. There were 36 active inmate cases statewide — down seven — none at Coal Township.
There are still 24 active inmate cases at the low-security federal prison in Allenwood on Tuesday, the same number as reported since late last week while the other three prisons — penitentiaries in Lewisburg and Allenwood and a medium-security unit in Allenwood — all reported no active cases.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) was still reporting eight active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were six staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital.
There were less than five youth cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls.
There were no staff cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.