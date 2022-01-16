While COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped statewide for the second consecutive day on Sunday, the Department of Health recorded the second-largest increase in new cases in one day since the pandemic began in 2020.
As of noon Sunday, there were 7,275 COVID patients hospitalized statewide, down 103 from Saturday.
State Health officials registered 33,266 cases, second only to the record of 33,650 set Jan. 8, 2022. The statewide total also includes a record 505 cases in the Valley. There were record one-day totals in Montour, Northumberland and Union counties on Sunday.
There have been at least 20,000 cases in Pennsylvania each day since Jan. 3.
Sunday marked four consecutive days with at least 300 cases in the Valley and the first time since the pandemic began more than 500 were recorded in one day. There were 267 cases in Northumberland County, 131 in Union, 62 in Montour and 45 in Snyder.
Statewide there were eight new deaths, with no deaths recorded in the Valley.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Sunday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Nationwide, 99.57 percent of counties were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.25 percent — only 8 counties nationwide — are showing low levels. All 50 states have high levels of community transmission. There are 14 counties nationwide that aren’t seeing high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 74.9 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. In Pennsylvania, CDC day show 92.5 percent of residents 18 and older have at least one shot.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms dropped for the second consecutive day after 18 days of increases. From Dec. 27 to Jan. 14, there were 3,157 new hospitalizations.
The number of patients being treated with severe symptoms also remained high — there were 1,119 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 23, and 707 were breathing using ventilators, down 17.
There were 187 patients hospitalized locally on Sunday, up three.
There were 129 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 20 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 38 at Evangelical Community Hospital, up four. Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 35 patients in the ICU and 25 on a ventilator. Shamokin had six in the ICU.
At Evangelical, there were 10 patients in the ICU and two on a ventilator. Of those totals, seven patients in the ICU and the patient on ventilator were not fully vaccinated according to hospital officials.
Prisons, state facilities
Active COVID cases at prisons in the Valley remained level on Sunday, as they have over the past three days.
At the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were 140 active inmate cases and two staff infections, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons, the same numbers as reported since Thursday.
At Allenwood, there were 130 inmate cases at the low-security unit along with two staff cases — even with Friday’s report. At the Allenwood medium-security facility, there were 8 inmate cases, even with the total reported Friday. There were seven inmate and one staff case at USP Allenwood, also the same since Friday.
There were 22 inmate cases and 29 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 844 inmate cases and 698 staff cases.
There were 33 staff cases and 11 resident cases at the Selinsgrove State Center, the same numbers as reported since Thursday.
There were 10 staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit — there were positive cases among staffers at the boys unit and among residents in boys and girls units, along with five cases among staffers in the girls unit, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). Infection totals at those facilities did not change since Friday.
DHS does not report case numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.