COVID hospitalizations dropped by another 60 patients statewide on Wednesday and the state Department of Health registered fewer than 1,000 new cases for the fifth day in a row.
State health officials registered 580 new cases, the ninth time in 11 days with fewer than 1,000 new cases statewide. The last time the state had five days in a row with fewer than 1,000 new cases was the first week in September 2020.
There were a 13 new cases announced locally on Wednesday, including a nine in Northumberland County and four in Snyder County. The DOH removed one case from Union County's total as it reconciled testing data. There were no new cases in Montour County for the second consecutive day.
After 11 combined deaths over the holiday weekend, state health officials registered 45 COVID deaths on Wednesday, the highest total since May 19. There were also two deaths in the Valley, one each in Montour and Union counties. It was the first COVID-related death in Union County since May 25 and the first in Montour County since May 16.
As of midday Wednesday, more than 10.7 million vaccines had been administered in the state, including more than 4.7 million that provided full vaccination protection to residents. On Tuesday, 37,605 vaccines were administered in the state. In the Valley, 72,242 people — about 37 percent — are fully vaccinated, according to state data.
According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 58.5% of its entire population and 54.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 71.2% have received their first dose.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations dropped again in Wednesday's midday report. There were 929 Pennsylvania residents hospitalized with COVID-19, down 60 from Tuesday's report. There were 229 residents in intensive care units (ICUs), down 19 from Tuesday. There were 143 being treated on ventilators, up three. It was the third day in a row the number of patients being treated on ventilators has increased across the state. Before this week, state hospitalizations were last below 1,000 in late September.
In Valley hospitals, 42 patients were hospitalized — down five from Tuesday's report — including 17 in ICUs and two on ventilators. Geisinger in Danville was treating 33 patients, Geisinger Shamokin was treating five, and Evangelical Community Hospital was treating four. There were 12 patients in ICUs at Geisinger, two at Geisinger Shamokin and three at Evangelical. Geisinger was the only hospital with patients (two) being treated on ventilators.
Vaccine clinics
Both Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger will host walk-in vaccine clinics over the next two weeks.
Geisinger will host four COVID-19 vaccine walk-in vaccine events this week at its four vaccine centers across northeastern and central Pennsylvania, including on on Saturday in Danville.
Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations will be available:
• Thursday, June 3, at the Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital Vaccine Center, 116 Kerr Ave., Jersey Shore, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Friday, June 4, at the Geisinger CenterPoint Vaccine Center, 300 Keystone Ave., Pittston, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Saturday, June 5, at the Geisinger Hughes Center Vaccine Center, 9 Stearns Lane, Danville, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Saturday, June 5, at the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital Vaccine Center, 400 Highland Ave. Ext., Lewistown, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Geisinger is offering the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at all locations, which is a two-dose vaccine administered 21 days apart.
Walk-in vaccines are available to anyone age 12 and over, but those under 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian with them to receive their vaccine doses.
A COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic will be held for the public from 8 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the hospital. The vaccine will be Pfizer and will require a second dose.
Nursing homes
Across the Valley, there have been 2,212 total positive cases at long-term facilities. The state does not track active cases, only cumulative cases since the pandemic began in March 2020. There were no new cases in the state's data release on Wednesday.
In Montour County, there have been 305 resident and 74 staff cases, which have accounted for 43 deaths. In Northumberland County, 268 staff and 1,063 resident cases have been confirmed. State data show 220 people have died in county facilities.
In Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive, with 21 deaths. In Union County, 272 residents and 56 staffers have been infected. Forty-three deaths have been linked to long-term care facilities in the county.
Prisons and state centers
The number of cases in state and federal prisons in the Valley remained steady. There was only one active case in four federal prisons in Union County, a staffer is infected at the United State Penitentiary in Lewisburg.
At State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were two cases — one inmate and one staffer. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
There are no active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, a reduction in the number of cases at the center. The state Department of Human Services does not report exact figures if there are fewer than five cases.
There were also less than five staff cases at the Danville State Hospital and no client cases. Fewer than five clients have died at the facility due to COVID-19.