There were fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across Pennsylvania on Wednesday for the first time in nearly seven months.
Statewide, there were 1,219 new cases of the coronavirus, the 11th day in a row with fewer than 1,300 new cases, but the highest total this week. The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 982, the lowest total since early August.
Across the Valley, there were 25 total cases recorded on Wednesday, including 12 in Northumberland County, seven in Union and six in Snyder. It was the 14th consecutive day with fewer than 50 new cases across the four counties. There were no new cases added in Montour County, a first since Nov. 11, 2021.
DOH officials added 38 deaths to the state’s toll on Wednesday. There were no deaths linked to the coronavirus in the Valley.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, new cases were down 36 percent over the past week, hospitalizations were down 23 percent and deaths linked to COVID-19 were down 28 percent. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID cases was down 30 percent over the last week, deaths were down 27 percent and hospitalizations were down 19 percent.
According to the new CDC guidance, all four Valley counties were seeing high community levels of COVID-19. Across Pennsylvania, 43 counties had low rates — up 27 from last week — 16 had medium and eight had high. The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days. The reports are updated weekly.
Across Pennsylvania, 76.7 percent of adults 18 and older were fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. The CDC reported that 67.2 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 981 hospitalizations statewide, down 57 from Tuesday. It is the fewest number of COVID patients in Pennsylvania hospitals since Aug. 13, 2021.
Statewide, there were 159 in intensive care units (ICUs), down eight, and 100 were breathing using ventilators, down three.
There were 52 patients hospitalized locally. There were 42 patients at Geisinger in Danville, three at Geisinger-Shamokin and seven at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. It is the lowest total in the Valley since Aug. 24, 2021, when 50 patients were at the three hospitals.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 13 patients in the ICU and six on a ventilator. There were three COVID patients in the ICU in Shamokin.
At Evangelical, two patients were being treated in the ICU, both were not fully vaccinated, along with all seven COVID patients hospitalized.
Prisons, state facilities
There were are still six inmate cases at the medium-security unit in Allenwood, the only cases at the three facilities in Allenwood, the same numbers as reported since late last week. According to the Bureau of Prisons, there were also 16 staff cases at USP-Lewisburg. The numbers have remained unchanged since last week.
As of Wednesday, there were no active cases among those receiving services and fewer than five staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center, At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections among those receiving services and fewer than five cases among staff members, according to the state Department of Human Services. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were fewer than five cases among youth and fewer than five among staff. The DHS does not report numbers fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.
There were three inmate cases and no staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 73 inmate cases — up six — and another 58 staff cases, down two.