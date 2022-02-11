COVID-19 hospitalizations in Pennsylvania dropped below 3,000 for the first time since mid-November on Friday.
Locally, the number of patients hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms increased slightly, while the statewide count dropped by more than 100 patients for the fourth time in five days.
The state Department of Health added 4,118 new COVID-19 cases on Friday while registering 99 deaths. There was one death registered in Union County, the 13th death in the Valley this week linked to the coronavirus.
There were 109 new cases in the Valley on Friday: 52 in Northumberland, 29 in Union, 15 in Montour and 13 in Snyder. The state's rolling seven-day average of new cases dropped to 4,110 on Friday, down from a high of 28,685 on Jan. 12.
There were nine new cases linked to long-term care facilities in the Valley. There were three new patient cases in Montour and Northumberland counties, along with one new resident case in Union County. There was also one staff case recorded in both Northumberland and Union counties.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Friday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 98.67 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.40 percent — 1615 counties nationwide — were showing low levels. Forty-one counties across the nation don’t have high transmission rates. All 50 states had high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 76 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 66.3 percent of all Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 87.3 percent of Pennsylvanians eligible for a COVID vaccine have received at least one shot.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Friday, there were 2,909 hospitalizations statewide, down 276 from Thursday. It is the lowest number of hospitalized COVID patients since Nov. 16, 2021.
Statewide, there were 479 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 21, and 309 were breathing using ventilators, down 29.
There were 112 patients hospitalized locally on Friday, up four from Thursday. There were 75 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 11 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 26 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 17 patients in the ICU and 13 on a ventilator. At Evangelical, of its COVID patients, 15 of 26 were not fully vaccinated, along with six of seven being treated in the ICU and both patients on a ventilator.
Prisons, state facilities
At the federal prison system in Union County, Allenwood’s medium-security facility had 77 active inmate cases according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. There were no active staff cases.
There were three inmate cases at the low-security unit along with two staff cases and two inmate cases and one staff case at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood. There were 32 inmate cases and 17 staff infections at USP-Lewisburg. All numbers were level with recent reports.
There were 15 inmate cases and eight staff cases — up three inmate cases — at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide there were 467 inmate cases and another 371 staff cases, both down more than 20 since Thursday.
As of Friday, there were seven cases among those receiving services and 68 among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center. At Danville State Hospital, there were five resident and six staff cases.
There were fewer than five staff infections at the boys and girls units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit.