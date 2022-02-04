Fewer than 4,000 Pennsylvanians are hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms for the first time in more than two months according to the latest data from the state Department of Health.
State Health officials announced 7,091 new cases on Friday, the sixth day in a row with fewer than 10,000 new cases. While the number of cases and hospitalizations decline, the number of deaths linked to COVID remains steady with more than 150 deaths recorded in each of the previous four days.
There were 173 new cases in the Valley, including 90 in Northumberland County, 40 in Snyder, 29 in Union and 14 in Montour. The local report included 31 new cases at long-term care facilities, including 18 among residents. There were 15 new resident cases in Northumberland County and three in Union, along with 10 staff cases in Union County and three in Northumberland County.
Statewide, there were 160 COVID-related deaths registered, the fourth day in a row with at least 150. There have been 778 deaths linked to COVID in Pennsylvania over the first four days of February. Two Valley residents — one in Northumberland and one in Union County — died due to complications from COVID.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Thursday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 99.75 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.16 percent — only five counties nationwide — were showing low levels; only six counties don’t have high transmission rates nationally. All 50 states had high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 75.7 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 66 percent of all Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. The CDC also reports that 82.3 percent of Pennsylvanians eligible for a COVID vaccine have received at least one shot.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Friday, there were 3,968 COVID patients hospitalized statewide, down 160 from Thursday and the third day in a row the number of COVID hospitalizations dropped by at least 100. It is the first time since Dec. 3, 2021 fewer than 4,000 COVID patients were hospitalized statewide.
Statewide, there were 654 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 30, and 425 were breathing using ventilators, down 20.
There were 127 patients hospitalized locally on Friday, down 17 to the lowest total since Nov. 17, 2021. There were 95 patients at Geisinger in Danville, nine at Geisinger-Shamokin, and 23 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. It is the first time since Nov. 30, 2021 that Geisinger's main campus has been treating fewer than 100 COVID patients.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 22 patients in the ICU and 14 on a ventilator.
At Evangelical, there were two patients in the ICU and one on a ventilator. Of Evangelical’s COVID patients, 14 of 23 were not fully vaccinated, along with both in the ICU and the patient being treated on a ventilator.
Systemwide for Geisinger, 217 of 285 COVID patients hospitalized were not fully vaccinated. Of the 68 who were vaccinated, 43 received their last dose more than 180 days ago. Forty-three of the 49 COVID patients Geisinger is treating in the ICU were not fully vaccinated and four of the six who were had their last dose more than 180 days ago. Thirty-five of 40 COVID patients on ventilators were not fully vaccinated according to hospital officials. Four of the five who were vaccinated had not received a shot in the last 180 days.
Prisons, state facilities
There are 24 new inmate cases at USP-Lewisburg and eight more inmate cases at the low-security federal prison in Allenwood.
At the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were 29 active inmate cases and 18 staff infections, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons, both up from Thursday's report.
At Allenwood, there were 36 inmate cases at the low-security unit along with two staff cases. At the Allenwood medium-security facility, there were 75 inmate cases, up six. There were five inmate cases at USP Allenwood and one staff case, a decrease of three inmate cases since Thursday.
There were 12 inmate cases and 34 staff cases — up two — at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 829 inmate cases and 580 staff cases.
As of Friday, there were seven cases among those receiving services and 63 among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center. At Danville State Hospital, there were 23 resident and 14 staff cases.
There were six girls cases in the North Central Secure Treatment Units. There were fewer than five staff infections at the girls unit and eight staff cases at the boys unit.