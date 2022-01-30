COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped below 5,000 patients statewide for the first time in more than a month on Sunday.
State Health officials reported Sunday that 4,759 patients are in Pennsylvania hospitals for COVID symptoms, the fewest since Dec. 29, 2021. It was the largest one-day drop in hospitalizations amid the current decline, which has seen at least 200 fewer patients hospitalized over each of the past five days.
The Department of Health registered 7,340 new cases across the state on Sunday, along with 15 deaths linked to the coronavirus. There were COVID-related deaths in the Valley on Sunday.
There were 114 new cases in the Susquehanna Valley counties: 59 in Northumberland County, 33 in Union County, 14 in Snyder and eight in Montour County. Allegheny County once again reported the highest total with 641 new cases.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Sunday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 99.75 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.16 percent — only five counties nationwide — were showing low levels; only six counties don't have high transmission rates nationally. All 50 states had high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 75.5 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Sunday, there were 4,759 COVID patients hospitalized statewide, down 325 from Saturday. It was the 15th time in 16 days the number of COVID hospitalizations dropped.
Statewide, there were 788 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 36, and 513 were breathing using ventilators, down 13.
There were 153 patients hospitalized locally on Sunday, level with Saturday's reports. There were 111 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 18 at Geisinger-Shamokin, and 24 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 26 patients in the ICU and 19 on a ventilator. Shamokin had three in the ICU.
At Evangelical, there were five patients in the ICU and two on a ventilator. Of Evangelical’s COVID patients, 20 of 25 were not fully vaccinated, along with three of five in the ICU and one of two on the ventilators.
Systemwide for Geisinger, 267 of 347 COVID patients hospitalized were not fully vaccinated. Of the 80 who were vaccinated, 59 received their last dose more than 180 days ago. Fifty of the 58 COVID patients Geisinger is treating in the ICU were not fully vaccinated and five of the eight who were had their last dose more than 180 days ago. Forty of 44 COVID patients on ventilators were not fully vaccinated according to hospital officials. Three of the four who were vaccinated had not received a shot in the last 180 days.
Prisons, state facilities
At the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were six active inmate cases and 14 staff infections, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons, the same number of cases reported since Friday.
At Allenwood, there were 31 inmate cases at the low-security unit along with two staff cases. At the Allenwood medium-security facility, there were 70 inmate cases, the same as reported Friday, which was an increase of 33. There were 13 inmate cases at USP Allenwood and one staff case.
There were 24 inmate cases and 49 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 1,461 inmate cases and 840 staff cases.
As of Sunday, there were nine cases among those receiving services and 76 staffers at the Selinsgrove Center, even with of recent days. At Danville State Hospital, there were 19 resident and 10 staff cases, matching Friday’s report.
There were 11 youth cases at the boys and six cases in the girls North Central Secure Treatment Units. There were less than five staff infections at the girls unit and seven staff cases at the boys unit. All infections at the facilities matched figures since late last week.