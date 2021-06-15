Fewer than 500 Pennsylvanians are hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms for the first time since late September according to the latest data from the state's Department of Health.
DOH officials reported 492 residents were hospitalized as of noon Tuesday, down 28 in one day. The last time fewer than 500 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with the novel coronavirus was Sept. 28.
State health officials also registered 453 new cases on Tuesday, the highest total in five days, but the 11th time in 12 days with fewer than 500 new cases.
There were two new infections in the Valley, one in both Northumberland and Snyder counties. Union County did not have any new cases, while DOH officials removed two cases from Montour County's total as it continues to reconcile testing information after positive tests.
COVID-19 contributed to the death of two dozen Pennsylvania residents on Monday, the highest total in more than a week. There was one COVID-related death counted in Northumberland County, the first in the Valley in 13 days.
Hospitalizations
Pennsylvania hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased by 28 in Tuesday's data report. Of the 492 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, 129 were in ICUs — down one from Monday — and 86 were on ventilators — up three.
In Valley health care facilities, 27 patients remained hospitalized, 10 in ICUs and two on ventilators.
Geisinger was treating 22 admitted patients, seven of them in ICUs and two on ventilators. At Evangelical Community Hospital, three of five were in ICUs. There were no patients being treated in Geisinger-Shamokin in the latest data.
No patients in the Northumberland County and Union County facilities were on ventilators
Vaccinations
Pennsylvania has seen 11,244,192 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday morning. That total means that more than 5.1 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated.
In Valley counties, 77,330 residents are fully vaccinated.
As of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 60.9% of its entire population and 57.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 73.6% have received their first dose.
Nursing homes
In the Valley, 2,219 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at long-term care facilities since the pandemic began in March 2020, the same number reported Monday. The state does not release the number of active cases at facilities, only the cumulative totals over the past 16 months.
As of Tuesday morning, there have been 308 resident and 74 staff cases in Montour County homes. There have been 44 deaths in the county linked to long-term care facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,064 resident and 269 staff cases, along with 220 deaths.
In Snyder County, 21 residents have died from the novel coronavirus, while 138 residents and 37 staffers have been infected.
In Union County, 273 residents and 46 staffers have been infected. Forty-three residents have died.
Prisons and state centers
At four federal prisons in Union County — sites of several outbreaks throughout the pandemic — there was one total active case of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, the same number as reported over the past week.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
There remains one active case — a staff member — at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township. Three inmates have died of COVID-19 at the jail since the start of the pandemic.
State officials report no active cases at the Selinsgrove State Center. There have been fewer than five deaths since the pandemic started. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five. Since March 2020, there have been 104 resident and 252 staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center.
There are fewer than five active cases among workers at Danville State Hospital and no active cases among clients. There have been fewer than five client deaths at the facility. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 39 resident and 37 staff cases at the facility.