Pennsylvania had 3,162 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, ending a string of five consecutive days with at least 4,000 cases and the number of hospitalizations dropped by more than 100 from the previous reports.
The number of daily new cases has decreased every day since Thursday across the commonwealth. The Department of Health announced five deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
Across the Valley, there 35 new cases, including 19 in Northumberland County, 10 in Union, five in Snyder and one in Montour. There were no new deaths in the Valley.
According to the DOH’s reporting, 82,454 vaccines were administered statewide on Saturday, pushing the total number of vaccinations to nearly 8 million. State records show 3.18 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated, including 53,638 in the Valley.
The state also reported 2,702 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19, down 141 patients from the last update. Of that total, 544 were in intensive care units, down 17 and 252 were being treated on ventilators.
There are 69 COVID patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania, including 43 at Geisinger in Danville, seven at Geisinger-Shamokin and 19 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Twenty-six patients are being treated in the ICU — 17 in Danville, six at Evangelical and three in Union — and eight patients at Geisinger's main campus in Danville are on ventilators.
Statewide percent positive test rate for the week of April 16–April 22 decreased to 8.6 percent, ending a streak of five consecutive weeks of increases.
On campus
Bucknell University had nine fewer active COVID-19 cases on Sunday, putting the new total at 104 — including 102 students. There was one positive test on campus on Saturday, according to the university’s dashboard. Over the past week, there were 51 positive tests on campus, down 41 from the week before.
The university had 143 students in isolation, down 18. Forty-five percent of the university’s allocated space to isolate students is available.
At Susquehanna University, there were 11 active cases — nine students and two staffers — the same numbers as reported Friday. Since the semester began, there have been 130 cases, including 109 students.
Prisons and state centers
There are still three active cases at four federal prisons in Union County. As of Sunday morning, there were two inmate cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg and one staff case at the low-security unit in Allenwood. There were no active cases at USP-Allenwood or the medium-security unit.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were nine active cases, one fewer than Saturday's report. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
There were less than five active cases among people receiving services at the Selinsgrove State Center, while there were 10 staffers with COVID, the same number as reported Friday. Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five.
There were no active cases among clients or workers at the Danville State Hospital. There have also been less than five client deaths. There were less than five active employee cases according to the state’s online dashboard on Saturday. There have been 74 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.