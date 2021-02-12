COVID-19 hospitalizations across Pennsylvania dropped by more than 100 for the third day in a row and new cases were below 4,000 for the fourth time in five days on Friday.
The state Department of Health announced another 3,987 COVID cases on Friday, along with 99 deaths. Locally, there were 100 new cases and three new deaths, one each in Montour, Northumberland and Union counties.
Bucknell University, which is at the end of a remote-learning only week, now has 88 active cases, up 29 from Thursday. According to the university's dashboard, there were 29 new positive tests on Thursday. Of the active cases, 85 are students. There are 175 students in isolation, down three from Thursday — which does not mean positive tests, but also for those contact traced — and 79 percent of the university's allocated isolation space is being used.
Susquehanna University has its first active student case of the spring semester in its latest update. There are five active cases on campus as of Friday morning, including four active staff cases.
Across the Valley, there were 88 new cases: 54 in Northumberland County, 26 in Union County, 11 in Snyder County and nine in Montour.
The positive test rate statewide dropped to 8.6 percent last week, the eighth week in a row it has dropped.
Hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized COVID patients dropped by more than 100 again on Friday, the third day in a row with a drop that large. Statewide, as of noon Friday, 2,548 patients were being treated in Pennsylvania facilities, down 138. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 at 6,346. Last spring's peak was 2,600 in mid-April.
The number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) also decreased. Statewide there were 496 residents on ICUs, down 38, while 286 patients were being treated on ventilators, down 15.
In Valley health care facilities, 88 patients were being treated for the novel coronavirus, down 10 from Thursday. There were 66 patients being treated by Geisinger in Montour County, with 16 in ICUs and 1 on a ventilator. At Geisinger-Shamokin, nine patients were being treated, including one in the ICU and one on a ventilator. At Evangelical Community Hospital, there were 13 patients, including one in the ICU.
Long-term care facilities
Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 1,99 COVID cases tied to long-term care facilities in the region and 302 deaths. There are seven new cases in the latest release from state health officials. The state does not provide data determining how many of the cases are active.
In Northumberland County nursing homes, there have been 979 resident and 241 staff cases. There have been 206 deaths at 20 affected facilities.
In Montour County, there have been 277 resident infections, 66 staff infections and 36 deaths in six affected facilities.
Two facilities reporting infections in Snyder County reported two new cases, both among residents, and no new deaths in the latest data. There have been 156 cases, including 154 among residents, and 20 deaths at the sites.
In seven Union County facilities, there were 235 resident cases: 43 staff member cases, along with 40 total deaths.
Prisons and state facilities
The state Department of Corrections is reporting 63 active cases at SCI-Coal Township — down seven from Thursday — including 31 staffers. There are also 21 positive cases among inmates and 11 asymptomatic positive cases among inmates. Statewide, there have been a combined 101 inmate deaths at two dozen state prisons.
There are still seven active cases in the three combined Allenwood prison facilities, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. There are four active inmate cases at the medium-security prison. There is also one inmate at the low-security unit and two staffers at USP-Allenwood with active infections. At USP-Lewisburg, there are 54 active cases, including 33 inmates.
At the Selinsgrove Center, there are 54 active cases — up by four — including 21 among people who receive services. To date, there have been 2,844 cases at the center and less than five deaths. The state does not report the specific number if it is less than five.
At the Danville State Hospital, there are no active cases. There have been 76 total cases at the State Hospital.