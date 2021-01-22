New COVID-19 cases remained relatively flat on Friday, while the number of residents hospitalized in Pennsylvania dropped by nearly 600 according to the state Department of Health.
Statewide, there were 5,338 new cases of the novel coronavirus registered, the fourth day in a row cases were between 5,300 and 6,000. Locally there are 124 new cases in the state's latest update.
DOH officials also announced another 193 deaths linked to the virus, including four in the Valley. Since Jan. 1, there have been 4,107 deaths, 20 percent of all deaths since the pandemic began last year.
In the Valley, there are 45 new cases in Northumberland County, 35 in Union, 28 in Montour and 16 in Snyder. There were three new deaths in Montour County and one in Union. Fourteen counties had at least 100 new cases on Friday, while Philadelphia County surpassed the 100,000 mark with 441 new cases.
Another 31,931 people received the first dose of a COVID vaccine in the latest data, the second-highest one-day total since vaccines began being distributed last month. State health officials also report that 98,881 people have received both doses.
Hospitals
As of noon Friday, there were 4,169 residents hospitalized in Pennsylvania, down 589 from Thursday. Virus patients being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) decreased to 822, down 29. The number of patients being treated on ventilators decreased on Monday to 507, down 23. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 when 6,346 residents were being treated in hospitals.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Valley hospitals dropped by four to 189, including 42 in ICUs, and 23 on ventilators.
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville is treating 144 patients in its Danville facility. The hospital is now treating 36 patients in the ICU and 22 on ventilators.
At Geisinger Shamokin, seven patients were being treated. There is one patient in the ICU. No patients are being treated on ventilators in the Northumberland County facility.
At Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, 38 patients were hospitalized. five are in ICUs, while one patient is being treated on ventilators.
Nursing homes
Of the Valley's 14,108 cases, 1,802 have been linked to long-term care facilities, with 22 new cases in the latest data release.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 872 residents have been infected, and there have been 212 staff cases. There have been 179 deaths linked to nursing homes in Northumberland County, including five deaths added to the nursing home total on Friday.
In Montour, 262 residents and 57 staff members have tested positive. There have been 20 deaths at six affected facilities.
Snyder County's numbers increased slightly with 116 resident and 31 staff cases. Twenty virus-related deaths have been reported.
At seven Union County facilities, there have been 225 resident cases, 36 staff member cases and 27 deaths.
Prisons, state facilities
There are now 15 active staff cases at SCI-Coal Township — there are no inmate cases — up two in the latest data release from the Department of Corrections.
At the Selinsgrove Center, there are still 68 active cases, including 30 residents and 38 staffers. At the Danville State Hospital, there are at least eight active cases, including eight staffers.
The number of active cases at federal prisons in Union County has dropped to 188, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. There are 81 active cases at USP-Lewisburg, including 56 inmates and 25 staff cases. There are 20 staff cases at USP-Allenwood.. At the low-security unit in Allenwood, there are 17 active cases (two inmates and 15 staffers) and 70 at the medium-security unit (38 inmates and 32 staffers).