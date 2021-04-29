COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by more than 100 for the fourth time in five days on Thursday as the number of new cases of the novel coronavirus continued to decline in Pennsylvania.
The state Department of Health announced 3,322 new cases on Thursday, the fifth day in a row with fewer than 4,000 cases. The state's rolling seven-day average of new cases is now 3,478. The average was 4,947 on April 17.
State health officials registered 50 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, the third day in a row with at least 50 deaths.
In the Valley, there were no deaths from COVID-19 according to state officials. There were 45 new cases, including 18 in Northumberland County, 17 in Union County, seven in Montour and three in Snyder.
According to the DOH’s reporting, 103,836 vaccines were administered statewide on Wednesday, pushing the total number of vaccinations to more than 8.3 million. State records show more than 3.3 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated, including 55,363 in the Valley.
Statewide percent positive test rate for the week of April 16–April 22 decreased to 8.6 percent, ending a streak of five consecutive weeks of increases.
Hospitals
The state reported 2,318 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of noon Thursday, down 129. Of that total, 522 were in intensive care units, down 17, and 294 were being treated on ventilators, up 16.
There are 64 COVID patients hospitalized in the Valley — down eight from Wednesday — including 42 at Geisinger in Danville, three at Geisinger-Shamokin and 20 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Twenty-one patients are being treated in the ICU — 16 in Danville and five at Evangelical — and seven patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville are on ventilators and one at Evangelical.
On campus
Bucknell University reported two new active COVID-19 cases on Thursday morning. There are now 60 active cases, including 59 students. There were three positive tests on campus on Wednesday, according to the university’s dashboard.
The university had 102 students in isolation, up from Wednesday.
At Susquehanna University, there is one active student case, level with the previous update. Since the semester began, there have been 130 cases, including 109 students.
Prisons and state centers
There is one new active staff case at USP-Allenwood, according to the Bureau of Prisons. As of Thursday morning, there were three inmate cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg and one staff case at the low-security unit in Allenwood, along with the two new cases at USP-Allenwood. There are no active cases at the medium-security unit in Allenwood. There are also no active cases at USP-Lewisburg, where they had been two staff cases in recent days.
At the three Allenwood locations, 396 inmates and 981 staffers have received a COVID-19 vaccine. At USP-Lewisburg, 207 inmates and 307 staffers have been vaccinated.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were nine active cases, down one from Wednesday. There is one inmate case and eight staff cases. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
There were less than five active cases among people receiving services and staffers at the Selinsgrove State Center. Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 100 resident cases and 247 staff cases at the facility.
There were no active cases among clients or workers at the Danville State Hospital. There have also been less than five client deaths. There were less than five active employee cases according to the state’s online dashboard on Wednesday. There have been 74 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.
Nursing homes
As of noon Thursday, there had been 2,181 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley since the pandemic began in March 2020. There are four new cases — one resident and three staffers — in Northumberland County in the latest data release.
The state does not report the number of active cases, just total cases among residents and staffers since the pandemic began last year.
In Montour County, there have been 305 resident cases and 72 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,049 resident cases and 264 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. In Union County, there have been 266 resident cases and 49 staff cases at seven facilities.