Valley hospitals are treating fewer than 100 COVID patients between the three facilities for the first time since October as the number of cases and hospitalizations for the coronavirus continue to drop statewide.
On Thursday, the Department of Health added 3,718 new cases to its overall total, the largest increase since Saturday. It marked the ninth day in a row with fewer than 5,000 new cases. The state's rolling seven-day average sits at 3,159 after peaking at 28,685 on Jan 12.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Johns Hopkins University, over the past week, the number of new daily cases in Pennsylvania dropped by 30 percent, while the number of deaths linked to coronavirus dropped by 30 percent. Hospitalizations are down 22 percent.
The DOH added 84 COVID-related deaths on Thursday, including two Northumberland County residents and one in Union County. A dozen Northumberland County residents have died this month from the coronavirus, including six over the past two days.
Locally, there were 55 new cases added on Thursday, the seventh time in eight days with fewer than 100 new cases in the four counties. There were 21 new cases in Northumberland County, 17 in Union, 10 in Snyder and seven in Montour.
Sixty-six of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Thursday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Sullivan County is now seeing substantial community transmission, while Northampton County has high level of transmission after briefly registering substantial growth (50-99 cases per 100,000 residents).
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 96.34 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.93 percent — 30 counties nationwide — were showing low levels.
All 50 states had high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 76.2 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 66.6 percent of all Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. The CDC reports 82.9 percent of Pennsylvanians have had at least one shot.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, there were 2,264 hospitalizations statewide, down 98 from Wednesday.
Statewide, there were 409 in intensive care units (ICUs), down one, and 248 were breathing using ventilators, also down one.
There were 99 patients hospitalized locally on Thursday, the first time since Oct. 29, 2021, fewer than 100 COVID patients were being treated in the three Valley hospitals. There were 71 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 10 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 18 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 16 patients in the ICU and 13 on a ventilator.
Of Evangelical’s 18 COVID patients, 12 are not fully vaccinated, along with five of six in the ICU. Across Geisinger's system, 141 of 183 COVID patients were not fully vaccinated, along with 24 of 33 in the ICU and 19 of 24 on ventilators.
Prisons, state facilities
There were eight inmate cases and five staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC), level with recent reports. Statewide there were 328 inmate cases and another 297 staff cases.
At the federal prison system in Union County, Allenwood's three locations have five combined cases: Two staff cases at the low-security unit, two inmate cases at the medium-security facility and one staff case at USP-Allenwood. There were 19 inmate cases and 20 staff infections at USP-Lewisburg.
As of Thursday, there were eight cases among those receiving services and 51 among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center, down 17 staff cases. At Danville State Hospital, there were fewer than five infections among those receiving services and staff members.