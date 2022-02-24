Hospitalizations for COVID-19 across Pennsylvania dropped to their lowest levels in six months on Thursday, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health.
On Thursday, the state Department of Health registered 1,816 new cases, the 14th consecutive day with fewer than 5,000 new cases. The state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases sits at 2,254, the lowest since mid-August. Only once in the last 11 days has the state recorded more than 4,000 new cases in a single day.
Over the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins and the CDC, Pennsylvania has seen a 29 percent drop in cases, a 23 percent drop in deaths and a 25 percent drop in hospitalizations.
In the Valley, there were 35 cases added on Thursday, including 14 in Union County, 13 in Northumberland, five in Snyder and three in Montour.
State Health officials added 67 deaths to the total on Thursday. There were three deaths in the Valley — seven over the past two days — including two in Montour County and one in Northumberland County. There have been 902 Valley residents who have died due to complications of COVID-19 since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.
Sixty-two of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties were seeing high community transmission of the disease on Thursday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Warren, Lehigh, Sullivan, Delaware and Philadelphia counties are now seeing substantial community spread.
The CDC reported 85.23 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 1.58 percent — 51 counties nationwide — were showing low levels.
Forty-six of 50 states were still seeing high levels of community transmission. Washington State is seeing moderate levels of transmission, while Nevada, Maryland and Illinois have substantial levels.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, there were 1,610 hospitalizations statewide, down 85 from Wednesday's report. The total number of hospitalized patients has decreased by 5,900 since Jan. 15. It is the fewest number of COVID in Pennsylvania hospitals since Aug. 25, 2021.
Statewide, there were 285 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 11, and 191 were breathing using ventilators, down four.
There were 78 patients hospitalized locally on Thursday. There were 63 patients at Geisinger in Danville, three at Geisinger-Shamokin and 12 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, up two at Evangelical.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 19 patients in the ICU and 13 on a ventilator.
Of Evangelical’s 12 COVID patients, eight were not fully vaccinated, along with two of three in the ICU. Across Geisinger’s system of the 127 COVID patients, 96 were not fully vaccinated, along with 21 of 28 in the ICU and 15 of 19 on ventilators.
Evangelical announced Wednesday it would be permanently closing its testing site at 11 a.m. Friday due to a reduced number of people using the facility. Patents seeking COVID-19 testing should contact their Primary Care provider or secure a home test kit.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active COVID cases those receiving services and staffers at state facilities in Selinsgrove and Danville have both declined.
As of Thursday, there were fewer than five cases among those receiving services and 18 among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center, down 33 staff cases since previous reports. At Danville State Hospital, there are no active infections each among those receiving services and among staff members, according to the state Department of Human Services and all were identical to recent reports.
There were four inmate cases and three staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC), down two inmate cases. Statewide, there were 159 inmate cases and another 96 staff cases.
At the federal prison system in Union County, Allenwood’s three locations had six combined cases on Thursday: Two staff cases at the low-security unit, three inmate cases at the medium-security facility and one staff case at USP-Allenwood. There were six inmate cases and 24 staff infections at USP-Lewisburg, up 11 staff cases in Lewisburg. The report was provided by the federal Bureau of Prisons.