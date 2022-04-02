COVID-19 hospitalizations in Pennsylvania decreased by 38 on Saturday, the largest one-day decrease in 12 days.
The Valley total dropped by 10 locally. Since Jan. 15 there are 7,096 fewer hospitalizations statewide and 173 fewer locally.
The state Department of Health posted 653 new COVID infections. It was the third consecutive day with at least that many and the fifth consecutive day with at least 560. There hasn't been 1,000 or more cases since March 17. There had been more than 800 cases in each of the previous two days.
In the Valley, there were nine new infections for the second straight day. They included six in Northumberland County, two in Montour and one in Lewisburg.
There were 18 more deaths linked to COVID-19 statewide but none in the Valley counties.
Sixty-four of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties have low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A week ago, the four Valley counties were part of a group of eight statewide with medium COVID-19 levels. For the fourth week in a row, there were no counties in Pennsylvania registering high levels of COVID-19. Nationally, there were 17 counties with high levels of COVID, 146 with medium and 3,057 with low. In Pennsylvania, Wyoming, Susquehanna and Bradford counties had medium COVID levels.
CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
According to data from the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, new cases were up one percent over the past week, hospitalizations were down 8 percent and deaths linked to COVID-19 were down 16 percent. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID cases was the same as last week, deaths were down 46 percent and hospitalizations were down six percent.
The CDC reported 77.1 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 67.6 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Saturday, there were 420 COVID hospitalizations statewide, down 38 from Friday, the lowest total since late July.
Statewide, there were 63 in intensive care units (ICUs), up two, and 45 were breathing using ventilators, down five.
There were 18 patients hospitalized locally, down one from Friday.
There were 14 patients at Geisinger in Danville, three at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and one at Geisinger Shamokin.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had four patients in the ICU and two on a ventilator. Geisinger Shamokin’s only COVID patient was being treated in the ICU.
Two of Evangelical’s three COVID patients were in the ICU and one patient was being treated on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
As of midday Saturday, there were no active cases among those receiving services and fewer than five staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.
At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections among those receiving services or staff members. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were no reported cases among youth or staff at the boys or girls facilities.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there is one active staff case, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 14 inmate cases and another 28 staff cases. Six prisons statewide had inmate cases as of Saturday morning, while 16 prisons had staff infections.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 1 operational levels of COVID mitigation, the lowest level of modifications in the federal Bureau of Prisons’ mitigation plans. It means prisons have resumed normal operations while inmates and staffers wear masks indoors. There was one new inmate case at USP-Lewisburg.
As of Saturday morning, there were 50 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 34 were at Level 2 and 14 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates. At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance.