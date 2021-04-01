COVID-19 hospitalizations across Pennsylvania increased by another 52 patients on Thursday and the Department of Health announced another 3,893 new cases of the novel coronavirus.
There were 33 new cases across the Valley in the latest data, including 19 in Northumberland County, seven in Union, four in Snyder and three in Montour. There were no deaths in the Valley linked to the virus.
Statewide, state health officials announced another 27 deaths.
According to state health officials, 2,127 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, the highest total since Feb. 16.
As of Wednesday, the state has administered 5,309,424 vaccine doses with 1,874,683 residents fully vaccinated. By Saturday, state officials say 5,870,320 doses will have been allocated. Across the Valley, 35,748 residents are fully vaccinated and 87,436 doses have been administered in the four Valley counties.
According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania had administered first doses of vaccine to 32% of its eligible population, putting it three percentage points ahead of the national average.
The DOH announced the state's positive test rate increased to 7.6 percent, the third week in a row it remained steady or increased.
Hospitalizations
There are now 2,127 patients in Pennsylvania with at least 50 new patients being hospitalized over each of the past six days. There are now 435 patients being treated in intensive care units, up 15 from Wednesday, while the number of patients being treated on ventilators dropped by two to 209.
At Valley hospitals, 49 patients were hospitalized — 13 in ICUs and seven on ventilators — an increase of two from Wednesday's report. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville is treating 31 patients. The Danville campus is treating 10 patients in the ICU and four on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin there are three patients, including one in the ICU. At Evangelical, the number of admitted patients increased to 15, while two are being treated in the ICU.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,400 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.
On Campus
At Bucknell University there are a dozen active cases — up one from Wednesday — including eight students, according to the university's dashboard. There were two new positive tests on campus on Wednesday and 54 students are in isolation, down nine from the previous day.
At Susquehanna University, there are four active cases, three students and one staffer. Since Jan. 21, there have been 98 cases on campus, including 84 among students.
Prisons and state centers
There were still 20 active cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, even with Tuesday's report. Nineteen of the cases were among staff members. To date, no facility inmate or staff member has died due to complications from the virus.
There remains one active case at both the Allenwood low- and medium-security sites, both inmates, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. At USP-Allenwood, there were two active staff cases and no active inmate cases. To date, one inmate from the USP facility has died from the disease.
Since the pandemic began last March, 1,207 inmates at the four federal prisons have recovered, while 161 staffers have recovered.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were 13 active cases, down one from Wednesday. The state Department of Corrections reports five inmate cases and eight employee cases. One inmate has died due to complications from the disease.
Nursing homes
Across the Valley, there have been 2,134 cases in long-term care facilities. There were no new cases at facilities across the region on Thursday. The state does not report the number of active cases, just total cases among residents and staffers since the pandemic began last year.
In Montour County, there have been 289 resident cases and 69 among staffers. There have been 39 deaths linked to facilities in the county.
In Northumberland County, 1,033 residents have tested positive, along with 256 residents. There have been 215 deaths in county homes.
Snyder County has had 137 resident and 37 staff cases during the pandemic and 20 residents have died.
In Union County, there have been 264 resident cases and 49 staffers, along with 43 deaths.