The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms in Pennsylvania increased for the fourth day in a row on Saturday as the Department of Health registered another 398 new cases statewide.
The 398 new cases mark the third day in a row the count has decreased over the previous day but still is higher than recent trends. There have been at least 330 new cases in four of the last five days after there was just one day with more than 300 cases over the first two weeks of July.
There are three new cases in the Valley, two in Snyder County and one in Union. State Health officials removed one case from Northumberland County's total after registering three cases on Friday. The state regularly updates case counts after investigating each case.
Snyder County has had at least one new case in each of the past five days. The last time Snyder County had new cases for five consecutive days was from May 20-24.
Statewide, there were four deaths linked to the coronavirus, equal to Friday's total. There were no deaths in the Valley linked to COVID in the latest state data provided by DOH officials, the second day in a row without a local death.
The virus has killed 27,790 Pennsylvania residents, including 606 in the Valley since the state Department of Health started tracking the virus in March 2020.
Hospitalizations
There were 258 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania according to Friday's report. It is an increase in 11 patients over the previous day, the fourth day in a row the state has reported an increase. Of those patients, 55 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up five. There were 33 patients being treated on ventilators, up one from Friday.
In the Valley, there are eight patients being treated in hospitals, level with Friday's report. That total includes seven at Geisinger in Danville and one at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger was treating three patients in its ICUs at its main hospital in Danville, according to state data, including two on ventilators.
Prisons
There are still two active cases at prisons in the Valley — both staff cases — with one at SCI-Coal Township and one at USP-Lewisburg. There was no change in the local case count on Saturday.
Across the state, there are also 25 inmates in state prisons who have tested positive across the state — down three from Friday — including 13 at SCI-Smithfield in Huntingdon. There are no active inmate cases at SCI-Coal Township. There are 31 active staff cases at state prisons — level with Friday's report — including the one at SCI-Coal Township.
At four federal prisons in Union County, there remains one total active case of COVID-19 on Thursday, the same number as reported for more than a month.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
According to the BOP, 421 staffers and 1,562 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 216 staffers and 556 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated. Across the nation, 200,742 inmates are fully vaccinated. There are six more inmates fully vaccinated at USP-Allenwood in data released on Saturday.
There are no active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital or youth detention facilities in Montour County.