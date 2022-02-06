Hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased on Sunday according to the state Department of Health, while the number of new cases of the coronavirus was the lowest its been in two months.
State Health officials recorded 2,794 new cases on Sunday, the lowest since less than 4,000 were recorded on Dec. 6, 2021. The statewide total since the first case was recorded 23 months ago now sits at more than 2.7 million.
Statewide there were 14 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, ending a string of five consecutive days with at least 160 deaths.
There were 42 new infections in the Valley, including 22 in Northumberland County, 11 in Union, six in Snyder and three in Montour County. There were no local deaths linked to COVID.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Sunday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 99.57 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.28 percent — only nine counties nationwide — were showing low levels; only 12 counties don’t have high transmission rates nationally. All 50 states had high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 75.8 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 66.1 percent of all Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. The CDC also reports that 87 percent of Pennsylvanians eligible for a COVID vaccine have received at least one shot.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Sunday, there were 3,794 hospitalizations statewide, up 36 from Saturday. Friday was the first time since Dec. 3, 2021, that fewer than 4,000 COVID patients were hospitalized statewide, but Sunday's increase was the largest one-day increase since Jan. 14.
Statewide, there were 618 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 24, and 389 were breathing using ventilators, down 26.
There were 126 patients hospitalized locally on Saturday. There were 95 patients at Geisinger in Danville, eight at Geisinger-Shamokin and 23 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. On Friday, Geisinger’s main campus marked the first time since Nov. 30, 2021, treating fewer than 100 COVID patients.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 23 patients in the ICU and 12 on a ventilator. At Evangelical, there were two patients in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of new cases at state and federal prisons remained steady on Sunday after increases on Saturday,.
At Allenwood’s medium-security facility there are 110 active inmate cases according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. There were no active staff cases.
There were 36 inmate cases at the low-security unit along with two staff cases and five inmate cases and one staff case at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood.
There were 30 inmate cases and 22 staff infections at USP-Lewisburg.
There were 12 inmate cases and 30 staff cases — down four — at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC).
As of Sunday, there were seven cases among those receiving services and 63 among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center. At Danville State Hospital, there were 23 resident and 14 staff cases.
There were six girls cases in the North Central Secure Treatment Units (NCSTU). There were fewer than five staff infections at the girls unit and eight staff cases at the boys unit. Numbers at the NCSTU remained the same Sunday.