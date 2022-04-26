COVID-19 hospitalizations in Pennsylvania saw the sharpest increase in more than three months on Tuesday and the Department of Health registered more than 1,500 new cases.
Statewide, state Health officials added 1,538 new cases on Tuesday, the largest increase in three days. That total includes 23 new cases in the Valley, the largest increase in the four counties in more than a month.
In the Valley, there were 13 cases in Northumberland County and five in both Montour and Union counties. Snyder County had no cases for the seventh time in 10 days.
Health officials linked six more deaths to the virus statewide. None of them were in the Valley counties, the sixth day in a row with no local deaths linked to the coronavirus.
All four Valley counties continue to have low community levels of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its latest data released Friday.
Pennsylvania infections increased 28 percent, deaths were up 89 percent and hospitalizations were up 2 percent over the last week, according to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University. Nationally, the number of cases was up 29 percent, while deaths were down 17 percent.
Nationally, hospitalizations were up five percent in the last week.
Sixty-three of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the CDC which is updated on Fridays. Tioga County is seeing high levels of COVID, while Sullivan, Susquehanna and Bradford all have medium levels. It is the first time in six weeks at least one county had high levels. Nationally, there were 40 counties with high levels of COVID, 228 with medium and 2,956 with low.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported Monday that 77.7 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 68.2 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, there were 538 COVID hospitalizations statewide, up 37 in one day. It is the largest one-day increase in hospitalizations since Jan. 14.
There were 69 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), up five, and 33 were breathing using ventilators, up three.
There were 14 patients hospitalized locally. There were 12 patients at Geisinger in Danville, and one at Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger Shamokin.
Two COVID patients at Geisinger’s main campus and the patient at Shamokin were being treated in the ICU. Both of Evangelical’s COVID patients were fully vaccinated.
State facilities, prisons
There are no active COVID-19 cases at any state facility in the Valley overseen by the Department of Human Services (DHS). For several weeks, there had been at least one case among staffers at the Selinsgrove. There were no active cases at Danville State Hospital, or either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, according to DHS.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were also no active cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. Statewide, there were 8 inmate cases and another 18 staff cases, both down from Monday. Statewide, three prisons have inmate cases, and 12 have staff cases.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 2 operational levels of COVID mitigation. As of Tuesday, there were 45 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 26 were at Level 2 and 27 were at Level 3.
The four prisons — three in Allenwood and one at Lewisburg — are now at Level 2 operations following weeks at Level 1. Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.