COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the fourth time in five days on Monday and the number of patients in local hospitals dropped to its lowest total in a month.
The state Department of Health recorded 2,902 new cases on Monday — including 75 more cases in the Valley. State Health officials did register another 105 COVID-related deaths, the fifth time this month with at least 100 deaths linked to the coronavirus.
One Snyder County resident died in the latest data, the 99th person in that county since the start of the pandemic and thd 662nd in the Valley.
Locally, there were 33 new cases in Northumberland County, 20 in Snyder, 13 in Union and nine in Montour.
There are eight new cases at Valley long-term care facilities in the latest data, including four resident cases in Northumberland County, two in Montour and one in Union, along with one staff case in Northumberland County.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania are reporting high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they are all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Nationwide, 84.6 percent of counties have high transmission rates.
According to state data, 13.3 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania and 70.7 percent of residents 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Monday, there were 2,919 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, down 42 from Sunday. It was the fourth time in five days hospitalizations have decreased statewide.
Of those hospitalized, 665 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down 13, and 381 were being treated on ventilators, down seven.
According to data provided by the state, there were 87 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 on Monday, down eight. There were 19 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, seven at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating five on ventilators. Evangelical was treating one patient on a ventilator.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 51 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 28 patients at Evangelical and eight at Geisinger-Shamokin.
At Evangelical, 19 of 28 patients hospitalized are not vaccinated, while four of seven in the ICU are not vaccinated.
Prisons, state facilities
There are no new active cases at state and federal prisons in the Valley, or state-operated facilities.
There were eight active staff cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township as of Monday. There were 98 staff cases statewide. There were 78 active inmate cases statewide, but none at Coal Township.
There were seven active cases at federal prisons in Union County, including three inmate cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood and one staff case at the medium-security prison, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood, there were three cases, two staffers and one inmate. There were no cases at USP Lewisburg.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) was still reporting 13 active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center on Nindat. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were six staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital for the sixth consecutive day.
There were less than five youth cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls. There were no staff cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.