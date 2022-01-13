The number of COVID patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania reached a record high on Thursday, surpassing 7,400 hospitalizations for the first time during the pandemic that began in early 2020.
The state Department of Health announced an increase in 244 hospitalizations in its latest data release, pushing the current total of COVID patients to 7,459 breaking the record of 7,320 set Dec. 16, 2020. The number of patients hospitalized across the state also increased for the 18th consecutive day.
On Thursday, state Health officials registered 26,799 new cases, adding to the most infectious month of the pandemic. The 16 highest one-day totals for new COVID-19 cases have come in the past 16 days. There have been at least 20,000 new cases for 10 consecutive days.
The Valley saw 381 new infections, the ninth day in a row with at least 200 new cases. Northumberland County registered 200 new cases — the eighth day in a row with at least 100 cases and the first time since Jan. 1, 2021, with more than 200 cases. Montour County registered 53 cases, just off the record of 59 set in December 2020. Snyder County added 60 cases, along with 59 in Union.
There were 55 new cases at federal prisons in Union County, including 48 at USP-Lewisburg.
Statewide there were 150 new deaths, including six in the Valley. DOH officials recorded one death in Montour and Snyder counties and four in Northumberland County.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Thursday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Nationwide, 99.13 percent of counties were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.37 percent — only 12 counties nationwide — are showing low levels. All 50 states have high levels of community transmission. There are 26 counties nationwide that aren’t seeing high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 74.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
There were 17 new cases linked to long-term care facilities in the Valley, including eight staff cases in Northumberland County. All four counties had increases in resident cases on Thursday.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations for COVID increased for the 17th consecutive day statewide.
The number of patients being treated with severe symptoms also remains high — there were 1,103 in intensive care units (ICUs), down nine — and 681 were breathing using ventilators, up 13.
There were 189 patients hospitalized locally.
There were 132 patients at Geisinger in Danville — up nine from Wednesday — 17 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 40 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 33 patients in the ICU and 24 on a ventilator, all the same numbers as reported since Saturday. Shamokin had six in the ICU.
At Evangelical, there were 10 patients in the ICU — up one — and two on a ventilator. Of those patients, none were fully vaccinated, hospital officials reported. Twenty-six of Evangelical's patients 40 patients are not fully vaccinated, hospital officials reported.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Valley prisons continues to increase at both the state and federal levels.
At the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were 140 active inmate cases and two staff, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons, an increase of 48 staff cases in one day.
At Allenwood, there were 65 inmate cases at the low-security unit — up three — along with two staff cases, 19 inmate cases at the medium-security facility — up two — and eight inmate and one staff case at USP Allenwood, also up two inmate cases sinc WEdnesday.
There were 17 inmate cases — down one — and 26 staff cases — up five — at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 511 inmate cases and 588 staff cases, an increase of 85 staff cases in one day.
There were 33 staff cases and 11 resident cases at the Selinsgrove State Center, level with Wednesday's reports.
There were 10 staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit — there were positive cases among staffers at the boys unit and residents in the girls unit, along with five cases among staffers in the girls unit, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS).
DHS does not report case numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.