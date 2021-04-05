More than 2 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 according to the latest data released from the state Department of Health on Monday.
State health officials registered 2,718 new cases Monday — including 23 in the Valley. It was the third consecutive day with fewer cases reported than the previous day. The state also announced five deaths linked to the novel coronavirus. Additionally, hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus in Pennsylvania and across the Valley are reaching levels last seen in mid-February.
Locally, there were nine new cases in Northumberland County, six in Union and four each in Snyder and Montour counties. There were no new deaths in the Valley in Monday's data.
The state has administered 5,632,986 vaccine doses with 2,010,955 residents fully vaccinated.
Pennsylvania's early warning dashboard also shows the state's positive test rate increased to 9.4 percent over the past week, up from 7.6 percent last week. It is the third week in a row the positivity rate has increased. This week's rate is the highest it has been since Jan. 22.
Hospitalizations
There are now 2,247 patients in Pennsylvania. The increase of 45 marked the fourth consecutive day with an increase of fewer than 50. Previously, there had been at least 50 per day for six days. There were now 427 patients being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up five from Sunday, while the number of patients being treated on ventilators increased by four to 225.
At Valley hospitals, 62 patients were hospitalized — 106 in ICUs and six on ventilators — up seven from Sunday's report. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville is treating 44 patients. The Danville campus is treating 11 patients in the ICU and six on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin there are two patients, including one in the ICU. At Evangelical, the number of admitted patients increased to 16, while four are being treated in the ICU. The individual facility numbers also remained unchanged.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,200 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
On campus
At Bucknell University there are a dozen active cases, down one from Sunday, including 10 among students. There were no positive tests on campus on Sunday. There are 44 students in isolation, up nine from Sunday.
At Susquehanna University, there are two active cases, one student and one staffer. That total is down two since the university's last update on Friday. Since Jan. 21, there have been 99 cases on campus, including 85 among students.
Prisons and state centers
There are still 24 active cases at four federal prisons in the Valley, including 19 staff workers at the United States Penitentiary (USP) at Lewisburg. The number has remained steady since late last week.
The Lewisburg facility also reported one inmate case.
There was one inmate case at both the Allenwood Low- and Medium-Security facilities. At USP Allenwood, there were two employee cases and no inmate cases. One inmate has died from COVID-19 at the facility, the only federal inmate death related to COVID in the Valley.
Since the pandemic began last March, 1,193 inmates at the four federal prisons have recovered, while 161 staffers have recovered. At Allewood's three facilities, 388 inmates and 973 staffers have been fully inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine. At Lewisburg, 198 inmates and 196 staffers have complete protection against the virus.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were 10 active cases, level with Sunday's report. The state Department of Corrections reports three inmate cases and seven employee cases. One inmate has died due to complications from the disease.
There are less than five cases among people receiving services and employees at the Selinsgrove State Center and less than five people have died. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. There have been 331 cumulative cases at the facilitating, 231 of them among workers.
There are also fewer than five cases among workers and clients at the Danville State Hospital. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 79 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.
Nursing homes
As of Monday, there have been 2,135 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley.
In Montour County, there have been 289 resident cases along with 69 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,034 resident cases and 256 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. In Union County, there have been 264 resident cases and 49 staff cases at seven facilities.