Pennsylvania's Department of Health announced 1,446 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 50 more patients were hospitalized with symptoms of the coronavirus.
More than 1,100 patients are now hospitalized in Pennsylvania, including 35 in the Valley.
Monday's new case count represents the second-fewest this month in Pennsylvania, which has seen at least 1,000 new cases for 13 consecutive days. DOH officials did not report a COVID-19 related death on statewide on Monday, the second day in a row.
The state's rolling seven-day average for new cases is now 2,001. On July 9, the seven-day average was 173. In early March, the rolling average was less than 2,500 before it spiked to more than 5,000 in mid-April.
There were 10 new cases in the Valley in the latest data release, including five in Union County, four in Northumberland and one in Snyder. There were no new COVID-19-related deaths in the Valley counties for the 15th consecutive day.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Monday, 1,115 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 51 from Sunday. The number of residents in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID symptoms has increased by 449 since last Saturday.
Of those hospitalized, 301 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), four more than reported Sunday. There were 128 patients on ventilators, level with Sunday's report.
Out of the 35 patients in Valley medical facilities — up three from Sunday — there are eight patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville and two in the ICU at Geisinger-Shamokin. Both numbers are up one from weekend totals. Geisinger’s Danville location is also treating four patients on ventilators.
There were 21 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, up two. Seven patients are being treated at Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger-Shamokin.
Prisons
There is one new active COVID case among staffers at SCI-Coal Township, the third active case among employees at the prison.
Statewide, there are 34 cases among staffers, according to the state Department of Corrections report.
There are 61 active inmate cases at state prisons — level with reports from the previous three days. Of that total, 27 are at SCI Phoenixville. There are no inmate cases at SCI-Coal Township.
There remains one active staff case at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg as of Monday morning. There are no inmate or staff cases at three federal prison facilities in Allenwood, according to the Bureau of Prisons. At USP-Allenwood, 424 staffers and 1,597 inmates are fully vaccinated. At USP-Lewisburg, 216 staffers and 523 inmates are vaccinated.
There are also active staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center and the male juvenile detention center in Danville.
Both reports say there are less than five active cases. The state Department of Human Services does not list exact totals fewer than five.
There are no active cases at the Danville State Hospital or the female juvenile detention center in Montour County.