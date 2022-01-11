Pennsylvania's hospitals are treating for more than 7,000 COVID-19 patients for the first time in a year following another sharp increase in hospitalizations on Tuesday.
As of noon Tuesday the state Department of Health reports 7,149 coronavirus patients are in hospitals across Pennsylvania, the first time since mid-December 2020. State Health officials reported another 258 patients were hospitalized, the sixth time in eight days hospitals have seen an increase in at least 200 COVID patients.
The state Department of Health recorded 22,245 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the smallest one-day increase in more than a week. It was the eighth consecutive day with at least 20,000 new cases statewide.
The 14 highest one-day totals for new COVID-19 cases have come in the past two weeks.
The Valley saw 254 new infections, the seventh day in a row with at least 200 new cases. Northumberland County registered 131 new cases — the seventh day in a row with at least 100 cases — while Snyder County had 47, Union 46 and Montour 30.
Statewide there were 213 new deaths. No Valley residents’ deaths were tied to the novel coronavirus in Tuesday's report.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Tuesday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Nationwide, 99.16 percent of counties were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.38 percent — only 12 counties nationwide — are showing low levels. All 50 states have high levels of community transmission. There are 24 counties nationwide that aren’t seeing high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 74.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations for COVID increased for the 16th consecutive day statewide. It was the 13th time in the last two weeks COVID hospitalizations have increased by more than 100 in a single day.
The number of patients being treated with severe symptoms also remain high — there were 1,112 in intensive care units (ICUs), up 34 — and 669 were breathing using ventilators, up 13.
There were 183 patients hospitalized locally.
There were 123 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 16 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 44 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 39 patients in the ICU and 31 on a ventilator, all the same numbers as reported since Saturday. Shamokin had six in the ICU.
At Evangelical, there were eight patients in the ICU, and two on a ventilator. Of those patients, none were fully vaccinated hospital officials reported.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Valley prisons increased again on Tuesday.
At the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were 91 active inmate cases — up two — along with five staff cases.
At Allenwood, there were 53 inmate cases at the low-security unit — up five — along with two staff cases, 12 inmate cases at the medium-security facility and six inmate and one staff case at USP Allenwood.
There were 18 inmate cases — up six — and 21 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 482 inmate cases and 502 staff cases.
There were 24 staff cases and fewer than five client cases at the Selinsgrove State Center.
There were five staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit — there were positive cases among staffers at the boys unit and residents in the girls unit, along with five cases among staffers in the girls unit, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS).
DHS does not report case numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.