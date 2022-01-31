Pennsylvania's state Health officials reported COVID-19 hospitalized increased slightly on Monday while the number of new cases dropped below 5,000 for the first time in nearly two months.
The Department of Health registered 4,894 new cases across the state on Monday, the first time since Dec. 6, 2021 with fewer than 5,000 new cases. There were also 18 deaths in Pennsylvania tied to the novel coronavirus, including one resent of Snyder County.
There were 96 new cases in the Susquehanna Valley counties, the first time since Dec. 27 with fewer than 100 new cases across the four counties. On Monday, the DOH reported 36 new cases in Northumberland County, 21 in Union County, 20 in Snyder and 19 in Montour County. Allegheny County once again reported the highest total with 516 new cases.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Monday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 99.75 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.16 percent — only five counties nationwide — were showing low levels; only six counties don’t have high transmission rates nationally. All 50 states had high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 75.6 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 65.7 percent of all Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Monday, there were 4,763 COVID patients hospitalized statewide, up four from Sunday. It marked the first time since Jan. 16 the number of hospitalizations increased statewide.
Statewide, there were 780 in intensive care units (ICUs), down eight, and 497 were breathing using ventilators, down 16.
There were 155 patients hospitalized locally on Monday, up two There were 111 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 18 at Geisinger-Shamokin, and 26 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 26 patients in the ICU and 19 on a ventilator. Shamokin had three in the ICU.
At Evangelical, there were five patients in the ICU and three a ventilator. Of Evangelical’s COVID patients, 17 of 26 were not fully vaccinated, along with four of five in the ICU and one of three on the ventilators.
Systemwide for Geisinger, 267 of 347 COVID patients hospitalized were not fully vaccinated. Of the 80 who were vaccinated, 59 received their last dose more than 180 days ago. Fifty of the 58 COVID patients Geisinger is treating in the ICU were not fully vaccinated and five of the eight who were had their last dose more than 180 days ago.
Forty of 44 COVID patients on ventilators were not fully vaccinated according to hospital officials. Three of the four who were vaccinated had not received a shot in the last 180 days.
Prisons, state facilities
At the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were six active inmate cases and 15 staff infections, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons, up one staff case.
At Allenwood, there were 55 inmate cases at the low-security unit along with two staff cases, up 24 inmate cases since Sunday. At the Allenwood medium-security facility, there were 71 inmate cases, up one. There were 14 inmate cases at USP Allenwood and one staff case.
There were 24 inmate cases and 49 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 1,461 inmate cases and 840 staff cases.
As of Monday, there were nine cases among those receiving services and 76 staffers at the Selinsgrove Center, even with of recent days. At Danville State Hospital, there were 19 resident and 10 staff cases, matching Friday’s report.
There were 11 youth cases at the boys and six cases in the girls North Central Secure Treatment Units. There were less than five staff infections at the girls unit and seven staff cases at the boys unit. All infections at the facilities matched figures since late last week.