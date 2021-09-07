COVID-19 hospitalizations in Pennsylvania surpassed 2,000 for the first time since early May on Tuesday and the state Department of Health registered 2,500 new cases.
According to the Department of Health, there are now 2,010 COVID patients hospitalized across the state. The last time there were more than 2,000 patients was May 12.
DOH officials announced 2,536 new cases on Tuesday, the 16th day in a row with at least 2,000 new cases. The total included 29 new Valley cases for the second day in a row, with 25 of those cases in Northumberland County. Union County reported three new cases and there was one new case in Montour County. There were no new cases in Snyder County, the first time since Aug. 15 without a case.
In August, Northumberland County registered 240 cases. In June, Northumberland County registered 90 cases in 30 days; there were 46 cases in the county in July.
All 67 of Pennsylvania’s counties were seeing high levels of community transmission on Tuesday — more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period — according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The state registered 10 deaths linked to the coronavirus on Monday, including one in Northumberland County. It was the fifth death in Northumberland County tied to COVID in the past week.
HospitalizationsAs of noon Tuesday, 2,010 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 47 from Monday. Of those hospitalized, 496 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 23 from Monday.
There were 248 patients on ventilators, also an increase of 23 since Monday.
Among 67 patients in Valley medical facilities — up two from Monday — there were 11 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, eight at Evangelical Community Hospital and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating eight patients on ventilators; Evangelical had one patient on a ventilator.
There were 35 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, 23 at Evangelical — up two — and nine patients were at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Prisons, state facilitiesThere were no new cases at Valley prisons for the third day in a row after two new staff cases were registered Friday.
On Friday, the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) reported one active staff case at U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood and at the medium-security unit in Allenwood. The staff case at nearby USP-Lewisburg is also still active.
The USP-Lewisburg and USP-Allenwood both remained in the BOP’s Level 3 of COVID modifications on Tuesday. The modifications are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices.
The local prisons were the last federal prisons in the country to remain at Level 2 before the last update. The BOP reports 97 of 98 federal prisons are in Level 3 modifications.
There were still two active staff cases at SCI-Coal Township. Statewide there are 46 active inmate cases and 48 staff cases, including the two at SCI-Coal.
There are now active cases among those receiving services at the Selinsgrove Center — the state does not release precise numbers unless there are more than five to avoid identifying a patient.
At the NCSTU juvenile facility in Danville, there are active cases among residents and staffers in the boys unit and staff cases in the girls unit. All data remained the same on Tuesday.