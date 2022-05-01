New COVID-19 infections statewide have surpassed 1,000 cases for 21 of the last 25 days, including 13 straight, and hospitalizations statewide have increased by 243 since April 7.
On Sunday, state Department of Health (DOH) officials reported 1,448 new COVID-19 infections. On Saturday, the state reported 2,453 cases, the second-highest single-day total in two months, and the fourth consecutive day with more than 2,000 cases. Pennsylvania averaged 1,295 new cases per day in April and 784 in March.
Sunday's report included one new COVID-19-related death, not a resident of the Valley. There have been no COVID deaths in the Valley over the past 11 days.
There were 17 new infections among Valley residents, including seven in Montour County and five each in Northumberland and Union counties
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases increased again to 1,928. On March 31, the state was averaging 585 cases in the previous seven days.
All four Valley counties continued to have low community levels of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its latest data released Friday.
Pennsylvania infections increased 28 percent, deaths were down 41 percent and hospitalizations were up 28 percent over the last week, according to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University. Nationally, the number of cases was up by 23 percent, while deaths were down 12 percent.
Nationally, hospitalizations were up 12 percent in the last week.
Sixty-four of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the CDC which is updated on Fridays. Sullivan, Susquehanna and Bradford all have high levels. Nationally, there were 56 counties with high levels of COVID, 258 with medium and 2,910 with low. Across the U.S., more than 90 percent of counties have low COVID-19 levels.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported Sunday that 77.9 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 68.4 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Sunday, there were 651 COVID hospitalizations statewide, up 23 in a day and 38 over two days. It was the fifth time in six days the number has increased statewide.
There were 80 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), up eight, and 35 were breathing using ventilators, down two.
There were 15 patients hospitalized locally for the third consecutive day. There were 13 patients at Geisinger in Danville and two at Geisinger-Shamokin, level since Friday’s report.
Three COVID patients at Geisinger’s main campus were being treated in the ICU, and two were on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
There were 28 active inmate cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) at Allenwood on Sunday, the same number reported Saturday, all of them new since mid-week, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. There were no staff cases at the facility and no active cases at two other Allenwood federal prison facilities or at USP Lewisburg.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 3 operational levels of COVID mitigation, they were at Level 2 on Saturday. As of Sunday, there were 38 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 29 were at Level 2 and 31 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
There were no active COVID-19 cases at any state facility in the Valley overseen by the Department of Human Services (DHS). For several weeks, there had been at least one case among staffers at Selinsgrove State Center. There were no active cases at Danville State Hospital, or either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, according to DHS.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were also no active cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. Statewide, there were 22 inmate cases and another 27 staff cases, both even with Saturday's report. Statewide, four prisons have inmate cases, and 14 have staff cases.