Statewide hospitalizations from COVID-19 ticked up on Sunday for the third time in six days and the number patients in intensive care units and on ventilators also increased.
Pennsylvania infections have increased 54 percent, deaths are up seven percent and hospitalizations are up two percent in the last week, according to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University.
Nationally, cases were up two percent while deaths fell 12 percent and hospitalizations fell one percent, according to the data.
The state Department of Health reported 518 new infections on Sunday, breaking a string of three consecutive days with at least 1,050 infections, the first time since March 3-5 that happened.
Locally, there were seven new infections -- five in Northumberland County and two in Union County. Union County hasn't had more than two in one day since March 29.
There were no new deaths linked to COVID-19 in the Valley counties and seven total statewide.
Sixty-four of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the fifth week in a row, there were no counties in Pennsylvania registering high levels of COVID-19. Nationally, there were 19 counties with high levels of COVID, 123 with medium and 3,082 with low. In Pennsylvania, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Bradford counties had medium COVID levels.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported 77.3 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 67.9 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Sunday, there were 413 COVID hospitalizations statewide, up five from Saturday's report.
There were 59 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), up one, and 45 were breathing using ventilators, up one from Saturday.
There were 17 patients hospitalized locally. There were 16 patients at Geisinger in Danville one at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and none at Geisinger Shamokin. Evangelical reported that its only patient was in the ICU, being treated on a ventilator and was unvaccinated.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had five patients in the ICU and four on a ventilator. On Thursday, Geisinger announced it was removing more restrictions on visitation.
All Valley hospital COVID-19 data was unchanged from Friday’s and Saturday's reports.
State facilities, prisons
There were no active cases at any of the state facilities under the direction of the Department of Human Services in the Valley. As of Sunday morning, DHS reported no cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital, or either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were also no active cases, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 14 inmate cases and another 22 staff cases, even with Saturday. Seven prisons statewide had inmate cases as of Sunday morning, while 13 prisons had staff infections, the same as reported Saturday.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 1 operational levels of COVID mitigation, the lowest level of modifications in the federal Bureau of Prisons’ mitigation plans. It means prisons have resumed normal operations while inmates and staffers wear masks indoors. There was one inmate case at USP-Lewisburg and no cases at three Allenwood facilities Sunday morning, the same figures as reported Saturday.
As of Sunday morning, there were 59 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 23 were at Level 2 and 16 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance.