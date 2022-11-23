The number of new COVID-19 cases remained relatively flat over the last week statewide and locally, according to the latest data released by the state Department of Health on Wednesday.
State Health officials registered 10,053 new cases last week, about 100 more than last week. Locally, there were 156 cases, up 10 from last week's report.
There were 145 deaths linked to COVID statewide, the 16th consecutive week with more than 100. Three local residents, two in Northumberland County and one in Union County died due to complications from COVID.
All four local counties decreased in case count this week. Montour registered 14 cases, with Northumberland County’s total of 88 up two from last week's total, which was the lowest since the state began issuing state reports in May. Snyder County had 29 cases, while Union County registered 25 cases, both were up slightly from a week ago.
According to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, the number of new cases nationally increased by 2 percent over the last week, while COVID-related deaths dropped by eight percent. Hospitalizations were up 4 percent.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 1,129 hospitalizations statewide, down eight from last week and the third week in a row the total has dropped. There were 144 patients statewide being treated in the ICU — up seven — and 54 on ventilators, down seven.
There were 54 COVID patients in Valley hospitals, up seven from last week’s total. This week’s total includes 42 at Geisinger in Danville, four at Geisinger Shamokin and seven at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Of Evangelical’s seven COVID patients, five were vaccinated. Geisinger Medical Center had six COVID patients in the ICU and five on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
All federal prisons in Union County have been updated to the least restrictive COVID levels after one week in the middle level. There were no active cases at federal prisons in Union County for the second week in a row, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
Nationwide, three facilities were at Level 3, the highest level of restrictions, 44 were at Level 2 and 50 were at Level 1. Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2 or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there is one active staff case, according to the state Department of Corrections. There are no inmate cases. There were 39 active inmate cases and 45 active staff cases in state prisons statewide.
There were five active cases among those receiving services at the Selinsgrove Center, along with at least one staff case. The state does not release full data unless more than five people are positive.
There was at least one staff case at Danville State Hospital and five client cases.