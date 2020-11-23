SUNBURY — The Sunbury Ice Rink will be closed through at least Dec. 4.
According to City Administrator Jody Ocker the rink is closing as a precautionary measure.
"Due to current local conditions related to COVID-19 the Sunbury Ice Rink will close for two weeks," she said. "This decision was not made lightly as we all want everyone to continue to enjoy the hockey season."
Ocker said she has been watching the rising numbers in COVID-19 cases and has spoken to several health experts.
"Local health care leaders have made it clear that medical resources are stressed," she said. "They are urging the public to do their part to prevent COVID transmission that would lead to more serious illness and hospital admissions. Furthermore, many valley school districts have made the move to virtual schooling only until a week after Thanksgiving due to cases occurring in the student population and the community."
Councilman Jim Eister, who is in charge of parks and recreation, said the decision is not easy but in the best interest of the community.
"Everyone in the city is doing a great job at being extra careful," he said. "For now this is in the best interest of the public and we will re-open as soon as we can."
Ocker said the city will continue to monitor the case numbers and will decide on Dec. 4 to either reopen or what adjustments need to be made in order to resume operations.
Ocker said the ice rink staff, parents, coaches and children have continued to do a great job in making sure people are following the rules and staying safe when at the rink.