The surge of COVID-19 infections continued on Sunday, according to the state Department of Health, and hospitalizations increased for the 14th consecutive day.
The new one-day case total of 24,683 ended two straight days of record-breaking numbers but was still nearly double the one-day high (12,884 on Dec. 5,2020) for most of the first 22 months of the pandemic. It was the sixth straight day with 24,000 or more cases and eight time in 10 days to surpass that mark.
The Valley saw 272 new infections, ending two straight days of 359 or more cases in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union Counties. Northumberland County's 159 cases were the fourth-highest in the county of the last week. Union County added 49 new cases and Montour and Snyder counties added 32 each.
Statewide there were 23 new deaths, ending a string of five straight days with at least 120 deaths. Despite the low total on Sunday, Pennsylvania is averaging 106 new deaths per day, more than the 105 averaged in December, the third-deadliest month of the 23-month pandemic. No Valley residents' deaths were tied to the novel coronavirus in Sunday's report.
December was also the most infectious month of the pandemic. Through nine days, January is the third-most infectious month of the pandemic. If the average of 25,423 new cases per day continues in January, it will become the most infectious month of the pandemic by Wednesday.
Philadelphia County, which has the most cumulative cases in the state, reported zero cases on Sunday. Allegheny County, with the second-most cases, reported 2,604 on Sunday. There were five other counties with more then 1,100 infections -- Montgomery, Berks, Delaware, Lancaster and Lehigh. Thirty-seven counties reported 108 or more new infections on Sunday.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Saturday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Nationwide, 98.94 percent of counties were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.4 percent — only 13 counties nationwide — are showing low levels. All 50 states have high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 74.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
According to the DOH’s data report on Saturday, 6,790 patients were hospitalized statewide for treatment of COVID-19, an increase of 29 from Saturday. COVID hospitalizations statewide are up 2,431 since Dec. 27. It was the second time in eight days without an increase of 200 hospitalizations.
The number of patients being treated with severe symptoms also remain high — there were 1,073 in intensive care units (ICUs), up 26 — and 652 were breathing using ventilators, down three.
There were 194 patients hospitalized locally on Sunday for the second consecutive day.
There were 124 patients at Geisinger in Danville 13 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 57 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 39 patients in the ICU and 31 on a ventilator, all the same numbers as reported on Saturday. Shamokin had three in the ICU, also even with Saturday.
At Evangelical, there were 10 patients in the ICU, and three on a ventilator.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active COVID-19 cases continued to rise at state prisons and federal prisons in Union County.
At the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were 89 active inmate cases along with six staff cases, four more staff cases than were reported Saturday. The prison has added more than 80 inmate cases over four days but reported no new infections on Sunday.
At Allenwood, there were 48 new inmate cases at the low-security unit along with two staff cases, 13 inmate cases at the medium-security facility and seven inmate and one staff case at USP Allenwood.
There were 12 inmate cases and 23 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township — both the same numbers as reported Saturday — according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 302 inmate cases and 490 staff cases, also even with Saturday's reporting.
There were 24 staff cases -- up one from Saturday -- and fewer than five client cases at the Selinsgrove State Center. There were five staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit — there were positive cases among staffers at the boys’ unit and residents in the girls’ unit, along with five cases among staffers in the girls’ unit, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). DHS does not report case numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.