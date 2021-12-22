Testing options are available for individuals with COVID symptoms or who need test results to return to work, school or even travel.
As the number of COVID-19 cases climbs amid the rise of the omicron variant, testing has once again jumped back into the forefront in the battle against the raging coronavirus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 9 percent of all molecular PCR tests — those conducted in a hospital setting — have been positive in the U.S. over the past week.
Evangelical Community Hospital has a no-appointment walk-in location open for testing six days a week. All COVID testing through Geisinger is by appointment, a system spokesman said on Wednesday.
Also on Wednesday, the state Department of Health announced free outdoor drive-up COVID testing sites will be open next week in Lewistown and Blair County. There are also active testing sites in Berks, Centre, Clinton, Jefferson, Luzerne, and McKean counties. The Lewistown location will be open 10-6 p.m. Dec. 27-29 at the Pennsylvania State Fire Academy, 1150 Riverwide Drive.
“The important thing to remember is that we have more tools to slow the spread of COVID-19 than we did at this time last year," Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. "We know layered prevention strategies can slow the spread of COVID-19 and help prevent serious illness and hospitalization including getting vaccinated and boosted, wearing masks in public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status."
Evangelical Community Hospital's drive-thru testing site is open 7-11, Monday through Saturday at 1499 Saint Mary St. in Lewisburg. If you do not have insurance, the cost for the COVID-19 test is $175. For patients with insurance, hospital officials encourage patients to call your insurance company prior to testing to determine your out-of-pocket cost. Results should be back with 24-48 hours.
More than 23 percent of all PCR tests at Evangelical over the past two weeks have been positive, hospital data show.
"Those hours continue to match the demand of individuals the Hospital sees seeking testing, but we remain flexible in our approach. If the demand grows or shrinks, we will adjust accordingly," Angela Lahr, vice president of clinical operations, Evangelical, said. "The PCR test is the gold-standard test for diagnosing COVID-19 since authorized for use in February 2020. It’s accurate and reliable."
Geisinger officials said results of tests at system facilities are available within a similar window to Evangelical.
While PCR tests at Geisinger are by appointment only, a hospital spokesman said appointments are typically available on the same day or the next. Appointments can be scheduled through the myGeisinger app or calling 570-284-3657.
"A hospital emergency department is not an appropriate location to go for COVID-19 testing," spokesman Joe Stender said. "Geisinger offers COVID-19 testing by appointment at community medicine offices, pediatric offices, ConvenientCare locations, and dedicated COVID-19 testing locations in Avis, Danville, Moosic and Phillipsburg."
Rapid test results are available through at-home and over-the-counter testing options. Medical experts said those tests can be less reliable, but encouraged taking them nonetheless.
"Almost any test is better than not testing at all, but rapid, at-home antigen tests sold over the counter are not as accurate as molecular tests performed in a clinical laboratory or hospital setting," said Dr. Donna Wolk, Geisinger's division chief of molecular and microbial diagnostics and development. "Rapid, at-home tests are, at best, about 80 percent accurate when only one swab is tested; Molecular tests performed in clinical laboratories are 95 percent accurate or higher."
Home test kits should be available at most pharmacies, but CVS's website notes deliveries may be delayed due to current demand. Kits usually run between $10 and $40
"People should be encouraged to uses these types of tests prior to holiday gatherings," Lahr said. "Knowing whether or not a person is positive to COVID-19 prior to gathering allows them the ability to make the correct choice in staying home to avoid getting others sick."
Wolk reminded those using the at-home tests to follow the directions for the best results.
"It’s also important to understand that self-tests that are packaged as a two-test kit are designed to be used in a series," she said. "Serial testing several days apart improves the accuracy of at-home tests, and manufacturer’s instructions should be followed for each product."