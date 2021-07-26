Geisinger is making COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at eight of its pharmacy locations, including at its Healthplex in Danville.
The pharmacies are located in community medicine and multi-specialty offices. Appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine can be made through myGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657. Weekday appointments are available.
Along with the pharmacy at the Heathplex Woodbine at 16 Woodbine Lane, Danville, Geisinger is also offering vaccines at pharmacies in Dallas, Lewistown, Lock Haven, Mount Pocono, Port Matilda, Pottsville and Scranton.
“With the continued rise of COVID-19 variants across the country, like the Delta variant, we’re happy to be able to expand our abilities to provide the COVID-19 vaccines at these pharmacy locations,” said Jenny Plummer, PharmD, director of retail and mail order pharmacy at Geisinger. “Offering the vaccine in our pharmacies located at community medicine sites makes it even easier for our neighbors to get a vaccine close to home.”
Geisinger is offering the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at all locations. The two-dose vaccine will be administered 21 days apart. Anyone under 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian with them during vaccination.
Geisinger will still offer by-appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination at Geisinger Philipsburg and at its vaccine centers in Danville, Jenkins Township, Jersey Shore and Lewistown.