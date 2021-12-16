Penn State men's basketball game at VCU set for Saturday is canceled due to positive COVID-19 results within the Nittany Lion basketball program, Penn State announced Thursday morning.
The game will not be rescheduled.
"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance," the university said in a statement. "Therefore, as part of the protocols established by the Big Ten Conference and Penn State Athletics medical staff, and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been put into isolation. In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes testing for those individuals who might have been exposed."
University officials said the status of upcoming Penn State games will be determined as soon as possible.