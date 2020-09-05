One Danville Area High School student who attended class in-person on the first day of school Thursday tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Ricki Boyle.

In an announcement Saturday posted to the district’s webpage, Boyle said the student was not in the district Friday and is not involved in athletics or other extracurricular activities.

“According to the Department of Health and State guidelines, school is to remain open,” Boyle wrote.

Danville is the third Valley school to report a student having tested positive for COVID-19. A Shikellamy High School student tested positive after being sent home after reporting feeling ill in homeroom on Tuesday, the district announced Friday. There’s no immediate plans to switch away from in-person instruction, school officials said.

Mount Carmel Area, though, moved to remote learning districtwide through at least Sept. 17. Five cases were discovered within the district last week, school officials announced Wednesday. Extracurriculars, including athletics, are on hold at Mount Carmel until at least Sept. 11.

Danville was working to contact families of students who share a homeroom with the student who tested positive for the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Boyle said. Boyle did not say if the student was symptomatic or, if so, note the severity of potential symptoms.

“The two major items that continue to protect us as a school community is requiring the wearing face-covering and the plan for isolating/removing anyone with symptoms,” Boyle wrote.

Boyle said the district is “grateful to our faculty, staff, and students for their diligence and focus on following our Health and Safety Plan as we are in the first week of reopening the schools.”

Boyle credited parents with screening schoolchildren for symptoms and keeping them home as directed by state and federal health guidelines.