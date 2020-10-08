DANVILLE — Four Danville businesses have received a total of $85,000 in grants through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Those businesses are: Tamblin Chiropractic ($5,000), B.J.’s Tavern and Oyster Bar ($40,000), Pampered People Hair Design ($20,000), and Kelly’s Waterworks ($20,000).
“We were hit very hard by the pandemic — as you might imagine,” said Cynthia Hickox, owner, Pampered People Hair Design, on Tuesday. “So we are grateful to receive the funds. It’s a big help.”
Hickox noted that applying for the CARES fund was no easy matter. “There was a lot of paperwork involved,” she said.
Business has been returning “somewhat” to normal, Hickox said. “Although, some of our regular clientele have been wary. We are very aware of protecting customers from the virus.”
Business is about at 50 percent of where they were pre-pandemic, Hickox said.
“It’s been hard,” she said, referring to all the protocols she’s adhered to. “But I’d rather be safe. I think we have all learned a lesson from this.”
The grants were part of an overall $96 million in state grants awarded to 5,373 Pennsylvania small businesses that were impacted by the business closure order due to the COVID-19 public health crisis.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of hardship for our business community, and it has been particularly difficult for Pennsylvania’s small businesses to weather the economic effects of this crisis,” said Gov. Tom Wolf, as the grants were announced.
“Pennsylvania’s small business owners are community-focused employers, and they drive our economy, so they deserve our support as we continue to navigate this public health crisis,” Wolf said. “As we seek to recover, and rebuild our economy following the downturn caused by this pandemic, it’s critical that we provide opportunities for these businesses to recover and rebound, and this funding will provide much-needed support for businesses in communities across the state.”
The COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance funding was developed in partnership with state lawmakers and allocated through the state budget, which included $2.6 billion in federal stimulus funds through CARES, of which $225 million was earmarked for relief for small businesses.