Danville will not hold its annual Halloween parade this year as coronavirus cases continue to rise around the state.
The Danville Halloween Parade Committee announced the decision to cancel the event, traditionally held the Thursday before Halloween, Saturday afternoon.
"We are saddened by this decision but given the ever-changing circumstances, we feel this is the best decision for the entire community,” the committee said in a Facebook post announcing the cancellation. “We look forward to seeing everyone in 2021.”
As the summer progresses, organizations planning traditional fall events are considering what to do amid the uncertainty of the pandemic. On Wednesday, Selinsgrove canceled the Market Street Festival and the Halloween Parade, scheduled for Sept. 26 and Oct. 20 respectively.
The Covered Bridge & Arts Festival, held annually at Knoebels Amusement Resort in October, was canceled on Monday.